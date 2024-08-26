Uganda: Tororo's Petta Sub-County Enacts Bylaw to Combat Teenage Pregnancies

In a proactive move to protect young girls from exploitation and reduce the alarming rate of teenage pregnancies, Petta Sub-County in Tororo District has enacted a new bylaw.

This legislation is designed to promote education and safeguard the welfare of young girls in an area where teenage pregnancies are nearing the national average.

The new bylaw introduces strict measures aimed at curbing activities that may lead to teenage pregnancies.

Among its key provisions, the law prohibits children from attending vigils after 6 PM and restricts their entry into bars, entertainment venues, and gambling establishments.

This move is expected to limit minors' exposure to environments that could potentially lead to risky behaviors.

Additionally, the bylaw mandates that parents and guardians ensure their children attend school and receive an adequate education.

This provision underscores the importance of education in empowering young girls and providing them with opportunities to build better futures, free from the constraints of early pregnancies.

The enforcement of the bylaw will be overseen by local council courts and technical staff, who are empowered to hold violators accountable. The enforcement mechanism is designed to ensure compliance and create a safe environment for the youth.

"This bylaw is a game-changer," says John Okea, the district chairperson, arguing that it will help secure a safe and promising future for young girls.

The enactment of the bylaw in Petta has also inspired neighboring sub-counties to adopt similar legislation, with the Tororo District Youth Advocacy Network (TDYAN) and partners providing support and guidance.

"This is a model for other communities to follow," says Robert Onyango, the chairperson of the district lawmaking committee.

The initiative was spearheaded by TDYAN, with support from IPAS, a reproductive health organization.

Speaking to Nile Post, Eric Okello, the executive director of TDYAN, emphasized the importance of local laws in creating safer, more prosperous, and just communities.

He highlighted the tangible impact these laws can have on residents' daily lives and their potential to build trust in the community's ability to tackle local challenges effectively.

"We aim to demonstrate the effectiveness of local laws in creating a safer, more prosperous, and just community. We want to showcase their tangible impact on residents' daily lives and build trust in their ability to address local challenges," Okello said.

Both TDYAN and IPAS have been active in advocating for the rights and health of young people in the district.

The bylaw represents a collaborative effort to address the pressing issue of teenage pregnancy, which has been a significant concern for local communities.

As Tororo District continues to grapple with the high rate of teenage pregnancies, the enactment of this bylaw marks a significant step toward safeguarding the future of its young girls and promoting a healthier, more educated community.