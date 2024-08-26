Uganda: Mayuge Residents Petition Deputy Premier Nakadama Over Land Dispute in South Busoga Forest Reserve

In a bold move, residents of Kityerera and Malongo sub-counties in Mayuge District stormed the home of Third Deputy Prime Minister, Rukia Isanga Nakadama, seeking her intervention in a long-standing land dispute within the South Busoga Forest Reserve.

The locals are demanding clarity on allegations that the prime minister has sided with a faction known as "Itaka Lyange" (meaning "my land"), who are accused of torturing other community members over land ownership.

The roots of this dispute trace back to a 2011 declaration by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, in which he announced that 48 villages would be degazetted for resettlement.

However, the process has stalled, leading to rising tensions between the "Itaka Lyange" group, the National Forestry Authority (NFA), and other residents of the area.

The situation escalated after a recent attack on 60-year-old Jane Nabirye, who was brutally beaten, resulting in a broken rib.

The locals allege that this attack was carried out by individuals asserting ownership of the disputed land.

Frustrated and desperate for justice, the residents gathered at Minister Nakadama's residence, demanding answers and a resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Minister Nakadama has denied any involvement with the "Itaka Lyange" group and promised to engage security operatives to address the issue.

However, the residents claim that previous reports of torture have been filed with the local police in Bugadde, but no justice has been served.

They accuse the Officer in Charge (OC) at Bugadde Police Station of introversion, even after cases of torture have been reported.

The situation in the area remains tense, with the locals insisting on a resolution to the land dispute and an end to the violence.

Minister Nakadama's intervention is seen as crucial to finding a peaceful solution to this long-standing issue and fulfilling the president's pledge to return the 48 villages to their rightful inhabitants.