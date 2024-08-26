Algeria: International Media Zero in On Youth, Economic Issues in Speeches of Presidential Candidates

Algiers — The international media covering the election campaign for the presidential election of September 7th in Algeria have focused on a number of issues in the speeches and programmes of the presidential candidates, mainly the preservation of stability to face external challenges and the interest in youth and economic development.

Russia Today TV channel aired a report entitled "the presidential election campaign in Algeria, in the first week, focuses on the major themes that interest the Algerians," in which it noted that the country's internal and external challenges had been at the heart of the speeches made by the candidates.

The report cited the economy, socio-economic stability and youth issues which, according to the channel, got the lion's share in the addresses of the candidates running for president and their representatives in the different campaign rallies and popular meetings they hold.

It stressed the convergence of positions on the country's foreign policy, especially the support of international causes and the condemnation of the Zionist war on the Gaza Strip.

International radio Monte Carlo Doualiya (MCD) broadcast interviews with experts and analysts on "youth and presidential election challenges," pointing out that the election campaign was going smoothly, including the interaction with people, despite the heat wave.

The participants in the radio debate said "youth issues arouse the interest of the three candidates and are a common denominator among their respective election programmes, given the importance of the young in the economic take-off," mentioning Algeria's last reforms, mainly the involvement of young people in the political life, including Parliament.

The Radio station also stressed the candidates' interest in strengthening the national cohesion and the preservation of stability and unity to face external challenges, particularly in the light of the tensions in the Sahel region, Western Sahara conflict and the crimes of the Zionist occupation of Palestine, mainly in the Gaza Strip.

Mentioning the conspiracies against Algeria, the daily newspaper Al-Quds Al-Arabi published an article written by Palestinian author Abdelhamid Siyam, entitled "Presidential Election in Algeria: Stability and Development to Meet the Challenges," in which he said Algeria "is really targeted" as it is solid, strong and resilient, given its refusal to normalize relations with the Zionist entity, in addition to its unwavering support for the Palestinian people, by all means.

The writer added that stability and development are "key factors to face all kinds of danger."

He noted that Algeria had enjoyed a degree of stability and relaunched its development after it had managed to get back on track, have a positive role in dealing with Arab, African and international issues, by supporting liberation movements and the defenders of dignity, freedom and Arab renaissance, far from conspiracy, normalization and betrayal.

Qatar News Agency (QNA) devoted a long article to economic issues in the programmes of the presidential candidates in Algeria.

According to economists interviewed by QNA, the economic issues take the lion's share in the programmes of the candidates, who focus on the measures to take to revive economic and industrial activity.

The programmes of the presidential candidates, according to the economists interviewed by the Qatar News Agency, also include social commitments for the improvement of the living standards of the Algerians, the settlement of the housing crisis, the creation of jobs and the increase of salaries.