Kenya: 'Neiva Say Die' - Gor Coach Eager to Go Toe-to-Toe With African Giants Al Ahly

Nairobi — Gor Mahia coach Leo Neiva promises that they will give African champions Al Ahly a run for their money when the two sides meet in the second preliminary round of the Caf Champions League.

Neiva acknowledges that the Egyptians will be a huge test of their character but nonetheless backs his boys to not back down.

"Now we have a huge test coming up for us against Al Ahly, who are one of the best sides on the African continent. We will play our game against them and put our best effort. It will be a huge test of our character and an opportunity for the players to expose themselves at the highest level," the Brazilian said.

The record Kenyan champions booked their place in their next round with a 5-1 walloping of South Sudan's El Merreikh Bentiu in a one-sided second leg encounter at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

Chris Ochieng, John Ochieng, Alphonce Omija and Harambee Stars regular Rooney Onyango - the latter scoring a brace - got the goals for K'Ogalo to reverse a 1-0 deficit in the first leg in Juba.

The five-star performance notwithstanding, Neiva is adamant they are certain areas they need to work on before their match-up with the Egyptians.

"We are very satisfied and happy about the win today but sometimes, a huge result like this can cover the mistakes within. We still have a lot of work to do...we should not stop. We should increase a lot. We controlled majority of the game but in the last 15 minutes, they were in control. We were good on the transition and that's how we managed to score the two goals," he said.

A Rooney of all trade

Regardless, it was one of the best games for Onyango in the green jersey of K'Ogalo.

Furthermore, it was one that was significant in light of recent troubles where his passport was confiscated at the Italian embassy for allegedly presenting a letter with a forged Football Kenya Federation (FKF) letter head.

Reflecting on his 'Swiss army knife' performance, Neiva waxed lyrical about the player.

"He started the game as a winger...interchanging with Ochuoga. Then in the second half, the opponents put a very physical player on Ochuoga's flank and so I asked him (Rooney) to drop back because he could deal with him. In the second half, I put him at no. 9 because he is a very amazing player...he is a utility player who can fit anywhere. And, as you can see he scored two goals," the gaffer said.

K'Ogalo will now turn their attentions to the league where they kickstart their campaign against Ulinzi Stars on August 31 at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.