Nairobi — Former Director of press Service in the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Salim Swaleh is now asking for forgiveness.

In a video, Swaleh indicated his remorse saying he has broken an unmatched trust built over the years.

He emotionally recounted how life has been difficult for him since he was linked to the Sh5.8 million fraud case.

He pleaded with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to forgive him.