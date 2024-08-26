Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Begins Process to Scrap Presidential Term Limit for Mnangagwa to Stay in Office Beyond 2028

ZANU PF structures are agitating for constitutional amendments to allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend his incumbency beyond 2028 when his second and final term expires.

Tweaking of the Constitution to give Mnangagwa the shoo in, is expected to be done at the upcoming 21st Annual People's Conference scheduled for Bulawayo putting paid to the incumbent's assertions that he will retire in 2028. The amendments will also deal a heavy blow to two other Zanu PF factions, led by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, who are reportedly eyeing to succeed the 81-year-old Zanu PF leader.

Recommendations from the People's Conference will then be adopted and taken to Parliament, where the party commands two thirds majority, for the necessary processes that will lead to Zimbabwe removing the two five-year term cap.

Harare province this Sunday resolved to have constitutional amendments to remove the two-term limit for the presidency or increase the length of each term.

The province argues that these changes would benefit President Mnangagwa and allow him to lead the country and finish his infrastructural development projects.

Zanu PF Harare provincial chairman, Godwills Masimirembwa told the media that the provincial inter-district conference was "united in that president Mnangagwa should continue to lead the country beyond 2028."

"The most critical issue which comes is that the Constitution of Zimbabwe must be amended to enable him to continue to lead beyond 2028," Masimirembwa said.

Masimirembwa highlighted that his party was aware of hurdles to prospects of Mnangagwa staying in office beyond 2028, and was working to circumvent them.

"We are aware that there are constitutional limitations; first of all, it says the president serves for a maximum of two terms of five years each.

"There is that window of extending the number of years for each term, or tentatively we can remove the term limit from two terms to three terms or scrap the term limit altogether," he said.

Zanu PF deputy secretary for security, Tendai Chirau echoed Masimirembwa's sentiments saying party structures were resolutely behind Mnangagwa's astute leadership, hence the call for him to see to fruition his dream of Zimbabwe becoming an upper middle income society through his wishful Vision 2030.

Meanwhile, in Zanu PF Mashonaland West, the bastion of revolutionary politics, the party structures resolved that Mnangagwa must remain in office.

The party's main, youth, war veterans and women's wings, all resolved that Mnangagwa's implementation of Vision 2030 priority projects, which include roads, bridges, boreholes and dams, was enough reason for him to remain State President.

Zanu PF Mashonaland West chairman Mary Mliswa-Chikoka presented the province's resolutions during the Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting held at Nyabira at the weekend.

She noted the resolutions from the provincial party wings will be consolidated and presented in Bulawayo at the People's Conference.

Selection of the province's attendees to the People's Conference have already started.