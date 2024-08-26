Somalia: Former Somali President Discusses Business Climate and Security With MPs

Mogadishu — The former President of Somalia, Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, convened with members of parliament from the Hawiye clan, focusing on the economic challenges faced by local businesses and the ongoing security threats posed by Al-Shabaab.

The meeting, held amidst growing concerns over the business environment in Somalia's capital, saw MPs from both houses of the Federal Parliament engaging in a robust discussion on the recent introduction of sales taxes by the federal government. These taxes have been a point of contention among Mogadishu's business community, who argue that they add to the operational burdens at a time when economic recovery is crucial.

Discussions also veered towards the security situation, particularly the recent escalation by Al-Shabaab, which has intensified its attacks on economic targets. The most notable incident was the destruction of Elasha Biyaha market, one of Mogadishu's largest, where Al-Shabaab militants laid landmines and set fire to the market after traders complied with government directives to install hidden CCTV cameras for security.

Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, who has maintained a significant influence in Somali politics post-presidency, emphasized the need for a balanced approach between security measures and economic freedom. "We must find a way to protect our businesses from both external threats like Al-Shabaab and internal challenges like taxation without stifling economic growth," he reportedly stated.

The MPs, while not officially announcing any resolutions, expressed a consensus on the need to address these issues collaboratively. They acknowledged the complaints from various societal sectors, particularly the business community, and discussed potential strategies to mitigate the impact of both the government's fiscal policies and Al-Shabaab's economic sabotage.

This meeting underscores the ongoing tensions in Somalia, where economic policy and security are intertwined, affecting the daily lives of citizens and the broader economic recovery of the nation. The involvement of a former president in such discussions highlights the complexity of governance in Somalia, where past leaders continue to play pivotal roles in shaping public discourse and policy.

As Somalia navigates through its post-conflict recovery, such dialogues between influential figures and representatives of the populace could set the stage for policy adjustments or at least bring to light the pressing concerns of the business community, which is vital for the country's economic stabilization and growth.