Rwanda: Realising Nst2 Goals Will Require Collective Effort

The government at the end of last week unveiled the second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), marking a significant milestone in its journey towards sustainable development and improved quality of life for the citizens.

The ambitious five-year plan, which is summarised in 14 well-articulated goals, aims to stimulate economic growth through skills development, healthcare, and accessible public services, among others, holds immense promise for the nation.

While the government bears the primary responsibility for implementing the strategy, the success of this initiative hinges on the active participation and ownership of every Rwandan. Each citizen plays a vital role in driving the nation forward and realizing the aspirations enshrined in the strategy.

Skills development is a cornerstone of the NST2. To succeed, Rwandans must embrace lifelong learning and invest in their education. By acquiring relevant skills, individuals can enhance their employability, contribute to economic growth, and improve their livelihoods. Additionally, businesses and industries must prioritize training and development to ensure a skilled workforce that can meet the demands of the modern economy.

The strategy also places a strong emphasis on healthcare. The government must invest in healthcare infrastructure, improve access to quality care, and make healthcare affordable for all. However, individuals must also take responsibility for their health by adopting healthy lifestyles, seeking regular check-ups, and preventing diseases.

Equally, the NST2 will put emphasis on improving access to public services. The government must ensure that these services are efficient, responsive, and accessible to all citizens. However, citizens must also play their part by using these services responsibly, reporting any issues or concerns, and participating in community development initiatives.

Accordingly, the citizenry can participate by demanding better from the leaders instead of accepting mediocrity.

In conclusion, the National Strategy for Transformation offers a roadmap for Rwanda's future. Its success depends on a collective effort from the government, businesses, and individuals. By embracing lifelong learning, investing in health, and actively participating in public life, Rwandans can contribute to a more prosperous, equitable, and sustainable nation.

Fortunately it comes at the tail end of a similar strategy; the NST1. We must take lessons from this to perfect the new strategy.