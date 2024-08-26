Rwanda: Fiba W'cup Qualifiers - Murekatete Named in Team of the Tournament

Rwandan center Bella Murekatete has been named in the all-tournament team of the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup pre-qualifiers that concluded in Kigali, on Sunday night, August 25.

Murekatete is the lone Rwandan player to feature in the team which comprises Hungary's Reka Lelik and Virag Kiss, Senegal's rising star Ndioma Kane, and Great Britain's Holly Winterburn.

Here is the all-star team of the tournament.

Bella Murekatete (Rwanda)

Playing her first major tournament on home soil - after a collegiate career with Washington State University - Murekatete won the hearts of Rwandans leading her country to the pre-qualifiers semifinals.

The 1,94m (6ft 4in) center ran the floor like a guard, hit threes like a natural shooting guard, and finishing with tournament-highs 17.7 points and 11 rebounds per game epitomised her hard work throughout Rwanda's four games.

Her performance against Lebanon in the opening Group D game left NBA star Klay Thompson overwhelmed as he led thousands of basketball enthusiasts who took to social media to congratulate

Reka Lelik (Hungary)

Reka Lelik came up with her A-game for most of their five games to inspire Hungary to a successful World Cup Pre-Qualifying campaign in Kigali.

And, as a result, the MVP award was handed to the most deserving star in Kigali.

The 25-year-old shooting guard may have had a quiet performance in the title game against Senegal, finishing with 5 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists, but her production over the previous four games were synonymous with Hungary's success.

Facing elimination against Great Britain in the semi-finals, Lelik did a bit of everything to keep Hungary in contention for a place at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. She was 3-for-4 from behind the arc to finish with 15 points, while dishing out 8 assists.

Lelik averaged 10.8 points, 4.8 and 5.4 assists in five games.

Virag Kiss (Hungary)

The 1,94m (6ft 4in) center terrorised Senegal's defense in the final, shooting 6-for-8 to finish with a team-high of 17 points.

Kiss led Hungary with team-highs 13.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Ndioma Kane (Senegal)

Kane, the only Senegalese to score in double digits, in the title game against Hungary, finished with a game-high of 18 points.

The 24-year-old rising star, who Senegal head coach Otis Hughley Jr. envisions a bright future, averaged 16.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assist per game.

Holly Winterburn (Great Britain)

Holly Winterburn was Great Britain's heart-and-soul in the Kigali showpiece. They took a respectful 2-2 mark, but Winterburn might still be wondering how she finished a rebound shy of a triple-double (14 points, 9 rebounds and 11 assists) in a 77-72 win over Lebanon.

The London Lions guard led her country with 12 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists per game.