Libya: The Puzzle of Libya's Ancient Ruins

Libya is replete with ancient ruins, archaeological sites and cultural landmarks. Why aren't the locals interested?

In the summer of 2023, I went home to Benghazi in eastern Libya. Over the years, I've made it a tradition during the holidays to travel to the cities and towns in my eastern region. During this last trip, one of the places I visited was the port town of Susa, known in ancient times as Apollonia.

Susa is located on the coast of the Cyrenaica region of eastern Libya, 195 kilometres (121 mi) east of Benghazi. Originally founded by the Greeks as part of the Pentapolis of Cyrenaica, it would later become a Roman colony. The town's draws its income mainly from agriculture. The town's residents grow watermelons, cantaloupe, grapes, almonds, tomatoes and, most famously, figs.

There were no signposts leading to the historical site. I stopped to ask one of the local residents for directions and the local person responded by saying, "keep going straight, until you reach the local bank, after that you will see lots of stones". At this point I was quite perplexed as to why the person would call the culturally rich site "just stones". The word stones suggested that the local population regarded the site as having no value or significance to their lives.

The communal value of historical sites relies on the traditions and beliefs of the people who first lived there and built them. By enhancing the prestige of the sites among local communities in Libya, the risk of losing such an essential part of their heritage is also reduced. Further still, it strengthens the connection of modern Libyans who have long been cut off from their roots and heritage. But the question is: how can we ensure that the local communities get to value such sites?

Libya is a country with a rich heritage. Remnants of very early civilisation date back 150,000 years, and more recently, to the expansive remains of the Greek Empire in which there were five city-states along the eastern Mediterranean coastline. Later, the Romans would occupy the east and west of the country and leave their own footprint. Relics of the Ottoman empire still stand, and there remains a lingering Italian influence. In its most recent incarnation, the country became an Arab nation.

Libya is replete with ancient ruins, archaeological sites and cultural landmarks all of which showcase its storied past and cultural wealth. Despite their significance, however, most of these ruins are neglected and are in various states of deterioration. Could the answer to their preservation lie in creating a sustainable source of income for local communities?

The country boasts UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as the Pentapolis, comprising the five cities of Cyrene, near the modern village of Shahat, with its port of Apollonia (Marsa Susa); Arsinoe or Taucheira (Tocra); Euesperides or Berenice (near modern Benghazi); Balagrae (Bayda); and Barce (Marj), of which the centre was Cyrene. These sites serve as signposts to Libya's rich history, attracting tourists internationally and domestically, in turn offering economic opportunities for local communities.

More than a decade of violent conflict, the resultant lack of state funding, inadequate preservation and most critically, some might argue, the disinterest in such sites from the local populations may explain the neglect of these sites. Local disinterest really amounts to an invisible cultural boycott. The consequence of this neglect is, quite profoundly, a cultural and historical disconnection between modern Libya and its cultural heritage.

These structures were first built in 630AD by the Greek colonists. Many artefacts over the years have been lost, damaged or stolen and expropriated, ending up in foreign museums in the Old World and leaving the centuries' old sites fading into obscurity. This not only damages the aesthetic appearance but erases irreplaceably invaluable pieces of history, thereby deepening the disconnection between future generations and Libya's past. Furthermore, the neglect of historical sites in Libya has broad implications for the local communities who could benefit financially from tourism generated by the sites. More than anything else, however, is the intrinsic cultural value attached to the ruins, which can only grow once such value is recognised and appreciated by ordinary Libyans.

Several challenges have to be addressed to unlock the full economic potential of heritage tourism in Libya. For the conservation of sites, it is imperative that adequate funding is sourced for the projects. Security concerns must be diminished in order to make it safe for all. It is important to note that these historical sites are designated World Heritage Sites, so if security concerns are resolved, it would presumably accelerate the arrival of international expertise to help with conservation.

Implanting the idea within local communities of the economic and cultural value of the sites requires a demonstration of tangible benefits to the livelihoods of locals. If the local communities living in the vicinity of such sites were able to benefit financially, then without a doubt those sites would be valued differently. This would deepen communities' identification with the sites, enhancing collective pride and shifting cultural views and perceptions. Consequently, this would give opportunities for increased tourism into the area.

Tourism would secure economic benefits through the increased visitor spending in local areas. This would create much-needed opportunities for employment and the increase of entrepreneurship in the form of hotels, restaurants, cafes, and local transportation systems. A previous study that I conducted in 2020 on Libya's sustainability indicators concluded that there was a high level of unemployment among local communities. By empowering populations to take ownership of their heritage, this would create jobs in tourism.

Despite the challenges, hope is on the horizon. Currently, Libya's economy relies solely on its oil income. This income is centralised by the government in the west of the country. If heritage tourism were successful, it could replace the heavy reliance on oil. Heritage tourism has emerged as a promising economic opportunity for countries with rich cultural heritage, something Libya certainly does not lack.

In conclusion, the neglect of historical heritage in Libya represents the underestimation of such sites resulting in them being called "lots of stones". This represents a missed opportunity for sustainable cultural and economic development. Prioritising preservation and promoting heritage sites in Libya particularly Cyrenaica in eastern Libya can enhance its rich cultural heritage through local community engagement and creating strategic partnerships with international organisations including UNESCO, Smart History and the UNDP Libya can open the gate to a full potential of economic development and cultural and historical heritage ensuring that such sites are looked after and valued by the current and future generations.

Dr Serag El Hegazi is an expert in Sustainable Development research in the MENA region. He is the Head of Northern African studies at the JEFCAS (The John and Elnora Ferguson Centre for African Studies) Centre at the University of Bradford.