Rwanda: Cavb U18 V'ball Championship - Rwandan Woes Continue After Morocco Defeat

Rwanda's U18 team's winless run in the 2024 African Nations Volleyball Championship taking place in Sfax, Tunisia, continued as they were given another 3-0 humbling by Morocco on Sunday.

The North Africans proved too strong to Rwanda, dominating from start to the end as they ran away with a comfortable win in three straight sets.

As Morocco took the first set 25-11 with ease, Rwanda tried to improve in second set by reaching at 18-19 points but later lost it to 25-21 and late the third 25-19.

This is second loss for Dominique Ntawangundi's side after losing to Algeria in first game 3-0 (25-19, 25-9 and 25-15, on Saturday.

After two defeats in row, Rwanda will face giants Egypt and Tunisia before finishing their round robin matches against Kenya.

Tags: African Nations Volleyballs Championship