Rwanda: Cavb U18 V'ball Championship - Rwandan Woes Continue After Morocco Defeat

26 August 2024
The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda's U18 team's winless run in the 2024 African Nations Volleyball Championship taking place in Sfax, Tunisia, continued as they were given another 3-0 humbling by Morocco on Sunday.

The North Africans proved too strong to Rwanda, dominating from start to the end as they ran away with a comfortable win in three straight sets.

As Morocco took the first set 25-11 with ease, Rwanda tried to improve in second set by reaching at 18-19 points but later lost it to 25-21 and late the third 25-19.

This is second loss for Dominique Ntawangundi's side after losing to Algeria in first game 3-0 (25-19, 25-9 and 25-15, on Saturday.

After two defeats in row, Rwanda will face giants Egypt and Tunisia before finishing their round robin matches against Kenya.

Tags: African Nations Volleyballs Championship

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.