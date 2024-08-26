South Africa: Gautrain, Prasa Collaborate to Transport Rugby Fans

In an effort to showcase Gauteng's integrated urban transport, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) and the Gautrain Management Agency (Gautrain) have teamed up to transport fans to this weekend's Springboks and All Blacks test match.

"We are showcasing the fact that here in Gauteng, commuters can walk or take a bus or taxi to a PRASA or Gautrain Station, and board a train to get to the Emirates Park Stadium, via Ellis Park Train Station," Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy said on Sunday.

Rugby fans will be able to board the Gautrain and ride to Park Station, cross over to the revamped PRASA Park Station Mall, grab something to eat at any one of the food outlets, and then board the train to the game on Saturday, 31 August 2024.

"The train ride from Park Station in the Johannesburg CBD [central business district] to Ellis Park Station is three minutes. What we are doing for the game is to illustrate how different elements of public transport can and should work together," Creecy said.

PRASA and the Gautrain Management Agency, working together with the City of Johannesburg and the Rugby Union at Emirates Park Stadium, decided to throw their weight behind this international event to ensure a hassle-free, safe transport solution for the fans who want to use the train.

The event is also supported by the Gauteng Provincial Government, as the host province.

Rugby fans will be able to board the Gautrain at any of the seven stations between Hatfield and Park Stations (Hatfield, Pretoria, Centurion, Midrand, Marlboro, Sandton and Rosebank) or any of the five stations between OR Tambo International Airport and Park Stations (OR Tambo, Rhodesfield, Marlboro, Sandton, Rosebank) - of course changing trains at Sandton Station.

Emphasising the critical role that rail plays in the daily lives of South Africans, the Minister said the Department of Transport will forge closer links between provinces and municipalities to ensure that people can go to work or school, or a rugby or football match, using public transport.

"Our government, across the national, provincial and local spheres, must work together to design and build sustainable cities with integrated transport systems which will assist in growing our country's economy and which is ultimately for the benefit of our citizens.

"The proposed expansion of the Gautrain network, further north and south, is a clear example of our intention to further integrate our public transport system to achieve sustainable cities that work for our people," the Minister said.