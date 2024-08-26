Zimbabwe: VP Mohadi Pays Courtesy Call On President Chakwera ... Concludes Malawi Visit

VICE PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi -- who was in Malawi to attend the centenary celebrations of Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) -- paid a courtesy call on President Lazarus Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace last night.

During the meeting, the two engaged in discussions on various topics of mutual interest between Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Meanwhile, VP Mohadi concluded his visit to Malawi and departed for Harare Monday morning.

The VP and his delegation were seen off at the Kamuzu International Airport by Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Malawi, Dr Nancy Saungweme; along with Malawi's Minister of Lands, Honourable Deus Gumba and embassy staff.