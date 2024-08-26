Zimbabwe: VP Mohadi Pays Courtesy Call On President Chakwera ... Concludes Malawi Visit

26 August 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Roselyne Sachiti

VICE PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi -- who was in Malawi to attend the centenary celebrations of Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) -- paid a courtesy call on President Lazarus Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace last night.

During the meeting, the two engaged in discussions on various topics of mutual interest between Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Meanwhile, VP Mohadi concluded his visit to Malawi and departed for Harare Monday morning.

The VP and his delegation were seen off at the Kamuzu International Airport by Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Malawi, Dr Nancy Saungweme; along with Malawi's Minister of Lands, Honourable Deus Gumba and embassy staff.

 

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.