Zimbabwe: Chegutu Health Scare As Sewer Contaminates Water

26 August 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

A health scare has hit Chegutu town amid revelations that the town's water has been contaminated by sewer.

The management of the town's council confirmed the issue yesterday.

Reports from local residents indicate that some have since been admitted at local health facilities after drinking the contaminated water.

Chegutu Municipality's town clerk Mr Jacob Chikuruwo said he was away on council business but the issue is under investigation as they suspect that some residents have been vandalising water pipes in search of 'free' water.

He directed questions to municipality's spokesperson Mr Gift Chikaka who said the contamination may be a result of the town's increased water pumping capacity.

"We are in serious drive to improve service delivery, water supply being the top priority," he said. "We are facing challenges of water infrastructure vandalism by some residents. "We are in a process of trying to make residents account for the water they use, by ensuring that they have water meters.

"Some of the residents are resisting this process and resorting to damaging the pipes and digging pits so that they can fetch water for free. It is these points that are letting sewer water into our portable water network."

Mr Chikaka said their engineers discovered the two points after investigating the issue. "We have flushed and super chlorinated the water network."

Mr Chikaka however, urged residents to report to the council any suspected water sewer cross contamination.

"We also urge them to report to us if they suspect any vandalisation of the water network. We will penalise everyone found to have done this," he said.

A resident who preferred anonymity for fear of victimisation blasted the council for failing to repair water pipes.

"It is a health time bomb. Council is aware of pipes that need urgent replacement but its priorities are misplaced. The council is not quick to react to the problem," said the resident.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.