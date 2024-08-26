Zimbabwe: Chegutu Health Scare As Sewer Contaminates Water

A health scare has hit Chegutu town amid revelations that the town's water has been contaminated by sewer.

The management of the town's council confirmed the issue yesterday.

Reports from local residents indicate that some have since been admitted at local health facilities after drinking the contaminated water.

Chegutu Municipality's town clerk Mr Jacob Chikuruwo said he was away on council business but the issue is under investigation as they suspect that some residents have been vandalising water pipes in search of 'free' water.

He directed questions to municipality's spokesperson Mr Gift Chikaka who said the contamination may be a result of the town's increased water pumping capacity.

"We are in serious drive to improve service delivery, water supply being the top priority," he said. "We are facing challenges of water infrastructure vandalism by some residents. "We are in a process of trying to make residents account for the water they use, by ensuring that they have water meters.

"Some of the residents are resisting this process and resorting to damaging the pipes and digging pits so that they can fetch water for free. It is these points that are letting sewer water into our portable water network."

Mr Chikaka said their engineers discovered the two points after investigating the issue. "We have flushed and super chlorinated the water network."

Mr Chikaka however, urged residents to report to the council any suspected water sewer cross contamination.

"We also urge them to report to us if they suspect any vandalisation of the water network. We will penalise everyone found to have done this," he said.

A resident who preferred anonymity for fear of victimisation blasted the council for failing to repair water pipes.

"It is a health time bomb. Council is aware of pipes that need urgent replacement but its priorities are misplaced. The council is not quick to react to the problem," said the resident.