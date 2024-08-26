Algeria: Presidential Election - Programme of Independent Candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune Meets Society's Expectations

Batna (Algeria) — The president of Al-Fajr Al-Jadeed party, Tahar Benbaïbeche, said Sunday in Barika, Batna, that the programme of the independent candidate for the presidential election of September 7, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, meets the expectations of the Algerian society.

At a popular meeting held at the town's art community centre on the 11th day of the election campaign, Benbaïbeche called on the local population to vote for the programme of the independent candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who "has committed to meet the expectations and aspirations of the Algerians."

He noted his pledge to establish a "special allowance for housewives, which will have a positive impact on them."

After recalling the achievements made during the first presidential term of the independent candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the speaker called on the Algerians to vote for him for a second term so that he could "continue the building of the New Algeria, strengthen the economy and achieve an overall development."

At the end of the meeting, Benbaïbeche invited the local population and all the Algerian people to "go to vote in large numbers in the presidential election of September 7th and choose the programme of the independent candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune, allowing him to continue the reform process and ensure progress and prosperity for Algeria."