Algeria: Presidential Election - Khalfa Mbarek Urges Voting for Independent Candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune to Carry On His Development Project

25 August 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Tiaret — The Secretary General of the National Organization of Children of Mujahedeen, Khalfa Mbarek, called on Sunday in Tiaret province for a massive turnout on September 7, urging citizens to vote in favor of the independent candidate, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, so as to ensure the continuation of his development project and to bar the way to Algeria's detractors.

Leading a popular meeting as part of the electoral campaign for the presidential election, in the delegated province of Ksar Chellala, Khalfa highlighted Abdelmadjid Tebboune's numerous stances that make Algerians proud.

In this respect, he called on citizens to vote for the independent candidate, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on September 7th.

The speaker further noted the achievements and decisions of Abdelmadjid Tebboune during his first presidential term, including the recovery of the skulls of national resistance leaders from France and the institution of the National Day of Memory, instilling "pride in the history made by our valiant Mujahedeen," as well as his initiative to bring Palestinian factions together and encourage their leaders to unite ranks."

