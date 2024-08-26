Kenya: NYS to Oversee Youths Recruited Under Climate Works Mtaani

26 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — President William Ruto has directed the National Youth Service to oversee the youth recruited under the Climate Works Mtaani initiative for managing Kenya's environmental sustainability.

He issued this directive while presiding over the 88th pass-out parade in Naivasha.

The Climate Works Mtaani program will engage over 280,000 youths, who were formerly involved in the defunct Kazi Mtaani Initiative, in tree-planting activities, aligning with President Ruto's 2022 pledge.

Ruto in 2022 embarked on a five-year iniative to plant five million.

The Kazi Mtaani Initiative, was launched by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2021, but was recently abolished by Ruto, who deemed it outdated.

The initiative previously provided youths from urban informal settlements with opportunities to work on various public projects as part of a broader social protection program.

