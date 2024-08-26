Malawi: Defeated Bullets Cry Foul - Says Libyan Referee Was Bias, to Complain to CAF

Down and out FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have come guns blazing, saying they will formally complain to Confederation of African Football (Caf) over the manner in which Libyan referee Elmabrouk Mohammed officiated their Caf Champions League second leg preliminary round match against Red Arrows at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, Zambia.

Bullets were booted out of the elite continental football club competition 3-2 on aggregate after losing 2-0 on Saturday.

But Bullets Chief Executive Officer Albert Chigoga says they have gathered enough evidence from their video analysts to prove that the referee decided the outcome of the match.

"We are out under questionable circumstances. It was clear that the referee decided the outcome of the game. As we move on from the upset, we will formally complain to Caf," Chigoga says.

He says the formal complaint will follow a protest that they lodged with the match commissioner Erastus Shilunga of Namibia during the match.