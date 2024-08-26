Zimbabwe: Man Stoned to Death After Confronting Boozers Peeing On Shop Walls

A 24-year-old man was recently stoned to death after confronting two imbibers, who were relieving themselves besides a shop and messing its walls.

The murder of Josphat Jere led to the arrest of the assailants identified as Biggie Fanamaya (19) and Edson Mambo (25), both of Tengwe, Mashonaland West province.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident which occurred last week.

"Biggie Fanamaya (19) and Edson Mambo (25) were arrested for a case of murder which occurred on August 20, 2024 at Masaisai Business Centre, Mazhaka 1, Tengwe in which Josphat Jere (24) died.

"The suspects hit the victim with a stone on the head after an argument during a beer drinking spree. The victim had confronted the suspects for urinating on the walls of a shop," said police in a statement.

Meanwhile, police in Norton have arrested Soul Shezhu (27) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Jingxrown Farm, Norton.

The suspect stabbed the victim, Matanhire Nyikadzino (39) with a homemade knife on the back and throat before stealing unknown amount of cash and a cellphone, last week.

The body of the victim was found beside a footpath the following day.

The arrest led to the recovery of the knife and stolen cellphone.