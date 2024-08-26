Algeria: Hassani Cherif Pledges Fair Housing Distribution, Regularization of Individual Housing

Relizane — The candidate of the Movement of Society for Peace (MSP) for the September 7 presidential election, Abdelaali Hassani Cherif, promised on Sunday in Relizane province to ensure fair housing distribution and to regularize the situation of individual housing.

Leading a rally at the "M'hamed-Issiakhem" Cultural House, on day eleven of the electoral campaign, Hassani Cherif said that the social aspect of his "Opportunity" program aims to "continue diversifying housing formulas, both in quantity and quality in line with citizens' means."

Hassani Cherif continued, "It is also about updating and enhancing quality and well-being criteria by developing support mechanisms for rural housing and reviving the rental market" to encourage real estate investment, along with diversifying housing finance sources and implementing procedures in favor of renting vacant housing.

Hassani Cherif said that his program is based on "reform, renewal and addressing issues in all sectors to meet citizens' aspirations for a democratic, pluralistic and social State."

He highlighted Relizane's specific needs, including "generating jobs, resolving drinking water issues, reviving projects, enhancing healthcare services and the road network, along with implementing a system to boost management mechanisms in the public economic sector." He added that this also involves "integrating large companies to support small investors, in addition to encouraging high-quality partnerships that facilitate technology transfer."

Hassani Cherif reiterated the significance of this "crucial" election, which takes place in a "difficult and complex" international climate.

In this regard, he urged everyone to "rally around the electoral process and vote massively on September 7, demonstrating unity and cohesion to thwart the underhanded designs targeting our country."