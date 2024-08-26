Kenya: Bolt Announces 10 Percent Pay Hike for Drivers Following Concerns

Nairobi — Ride-hailing platform Bolt has increased earnings for drivers by 10 percent to cushion them from rising operational costs.

The Estonian-based firm said that the hike will apply across all its ride categories.

For example, with the extra 10 percent, a trip that would ordinarily cost Sh200 will now grow to Sh220, representing a Sh20 increase.

The increment follows a series of engagements between drivers and the company that culminated in the decision to raise their earnings.

"This fare adjustment is not just a price change but also a step towards acknowledging the value our drivers bring to the platform every day," Bolt Rides General Manager Linda Ndungu said.

"We believe that this move will help our drivers earn a fair wage, which in turn will allow them to continue providing the reliable and safe transportation our riders depend on."

Drivers of online taxis and food deliveries have been demanding fare hikes for months amid escalating costs of living in the country, exacerbated by rising fuel prices.

For instance, a liter of petrol now retails at around Sh188.8, up from an average of Sh106 in 2020.

"The company will continue to monitor the economic landscape and engage with all stakeholders to make any necessary adjustments in the future," the firm added.

This comes after Little App also hiked drivers' earnings by 15 percent to cushion them from tough operating environments.

The tech company says that the adjustment will not only ensure that cab drivers earn a fairer wage but also help reinforce reliability, convenience, and safety to clients.

This comes after drivers demanded better rates to sustain their livelihoods amid high fuel costs, among others.