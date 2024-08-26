Kenya: Destructive Hyena Captured in Migori

Migori — Residents of Lichota-Suna West Sub County have thanked Kenya Wildlife Services for capturing a hyena that has been causing them sleepless nights.

This comes after several attempts by the KWS to trap the wild hyena that has been feeding on their cattle, goat and sheep.

In July, this year, the KWS set a trap at the Lichota area after the residents complained about the wild animal presence in the region and the destruction caused by the roaming Hyena.

Stephen Kaunda, a resident disclosed that the presence of Hyenas in the area had caused them sleepless nights that forced them to watch over their flocks.

The residents commended the KWS efforts in capturing the destructive Hyena especially when the schools were reopening for the third term.

"We have our young ones who go to school early in the morning and it would have been dangerous and unsafe if the hyena was still roaming among us", said Kaunda.

However, Migori County has set a plan and allocated a budget to fence off the Lichota forest to deter the encroachment of wild animals like hyenas into residential areas.

