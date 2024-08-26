Kenya: Nyamira County Students Shine At Young Scientists Kenya 2024 Awards

Nairobi — Students of Nyamira County Menyenya Secondary School, Bradford Nyangiri and Felix Makori have emerged the overall winners of the 7th Edition of the Annual Young Scientists Kenya [YSK] National Science and Technology Exhibition.

Their project, titled "Sunken Cooking Jacket," stood out in a competitive field of 1780 submissions of young innovators, earning them this prestigious accolade under the Chemical, Physical, and Mathematical Sciences category, specifically in the Energy and Transport sector.

The Sunken Cooking Jacket is a groundbreaking multi-functional cooking stove designed for maximum efficiency and versatility.

The innovative stove, featuring three cooking points powered by a single fire source, is equipped with a fixed copper coil that simultaneously heats water while cooking.

Bradford Nyangira says the design significantly reduces energy waste by insulating cooking vessels, ensuring more energy is directed toward cooking rather than being lost.

Students from Mombasa County, Memon Academy High School's Aymaan Khandwalla and Marithiya issa took second place overall for their project, the Eco Super Absorbent Biopolymer.

Eco Super Absorbent Biopolymer, material project excels in water absorption and retention, making it ideal for applications such as baby and adult diapers, as well as sanitary napkins.

Additionally, when integrated into soil, it improves water retention, enabling crops to survive under conditions of low rainfall, drought, and soil degradation.

"This innovation is poised to play a critical role in addressing the challenges posed by global warming and climate change', said Aymaan Khandwalla.

Chief Judge YSK Awards 2024, Professor Anne Muigai observed judging was an intense process that required 129 judges to analyze 1,780 submitted abstracts.

"After which we ended up with 38 abstracts", noted Ms. Muigai

The overall winners received a range of prizes, including a scholarship from Strathmore University for a STEM course, an all-expenses-paid trip to Ireland to attend the Irish BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition sponsored by the Irish Embassy, KES 100,000 in cash and a mobile phone each courtesy of Safaricom.

The YSK Awards runners up were awarded, KES 80,000 in cash, a mobile phone and the Year Runner-Up Trophy.

Speaking during the YSK awards ceremony Chief guest UNICEF Kenya Representative Shaheen Nilofer said in a world shaped by technological advances, the ability to operate, use and create science-based solutions will be crucial for the empowerment and advancement of young people.

"Despite the strides we've made a substantial gender gap remains in STEM fields with only 30% of girls in higher education pursuing STEM courses. Young Scientists Kenya is making commendable efforts by integrating gender-transformative approaches to its programmer but more work is needed to address these barriers.

Adding "By championing gender equity in STEM, we create a future where every boy and girl, every young man and woman has the opportunity to excel and make impactful contributions to this vital fields. It's our shared responsibility to ensure that this vision becomes reality, fostering a world where both males and females are equally empowered to innovate, lead and drive progress," Nilofer stated.

Launched in 2017, YSK has been at the forefront of preparing young people for the rapidly evolving digital age by engaging high school students in technological innovation.

"Technology is now integral to our daily lives, transforming how we communicate, work, learn, and solve problems. By encouraging high school students to engage with technology creatively and innovatively, we not only equip them with essential skills for the future but also nurture a generation of thinkers and problem-solvers who can drive positive societal change," stated Dr. Eng. Victor Mwongera, YSK National Director.

This year's exhibition celebrated the innovations of high school students from all 47 counties in Kenya, underscoring their contributions to STEM.

"It is inspiring to see students identifying challenges within their communities and developing innovative solutions to address them. We are proud to support and walk alongside these students on their journey of collaboration and innovation, regardless of gender, geographical location, or financial circumstances," said Evelyn Maris, Deputy Ambassador of Ireland.

"We recognize that in today's world, science has helped us solve some of the most monumental societal challenges while creating opportunities that were unimaginable a few years ago. By partnering with YSK, we are keen to help our young people tap into the transformative power of technology by making STEM courses more attractive," said Fawzia Ali, Chief Consumer Business Officer, Safaricom PLC.

Chairperson of the Young Scientists Kenya Board, Ben Roberts, remarked, "Having been involved since 2019, I am continually amazed by the new discoveries made each year, which highlight the untapped potential of Kenya's youth in STEM."

CEO of the National Research Fund, Professor Dickson Andala, emphasized the critical role of research and innovation in Kenya's economic growth, stating, "Research fuels innovation, introducing better production techniques and more efficient processing methods that benefit the economy in the long run."