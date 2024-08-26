South Africa: Top Free State Municipal Officials Arrested for Fraud

26 August 2024
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Tladi Moloi

The former municipal manager and department director in the Dihlabeng Local Municipality appeared in court on Friday

The former municipal manager of the Dihlabeng Local Municipality, together with the former director of the municipal department of public works, infrastructure and human settlements, were arrested by the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation team on Friday.

Also arrested was businessman Thabang Thinyane, who was contracted to provide services to the municipality.

Former municipal manager Lekgetho Mokgathle and director Ntokozo Tshabalala appeared in the Bethlehem Magistrate's Court on Friday along with Thinyane.

The trio face charges of fraud, forgery, uttering (intentionally passing off a false document) and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA). The suspects were granted R10,000 bail, and the case postponed to 18 September for further investigation.

It is alleged that Mokgathle and Tshabalala irregularly appointed Thinyane as a service provider to supply and install diesel generators at the water treatment works at Sol Plaatje Dam on the outskirts of Bethlehem, without following due processes.

In a media statement Captain Christopher Singo of the Hawks stated that the municipality "suffered a total loss of R611,000".

Singo said the Hawks received the information about the alleged fraud at the municipality from the office of the Premier in the Free State last year.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.