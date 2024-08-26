Namibia: Governor Urges Veterans to Put Struggle History in Writing

Oshikoto governor Penda ya Ndakolo is encouraging war veterans to write about their encounters during the liberation struggle.

Ya Ndakolo was speaking at the Heroes Day commemoration event at Omuthiya on Monday.

"Write books to transmit history before God comes and takes us. Host events and tell the young ones what happened in the liberation struggle," he said.

Ya Ndakolo also urged Namibians to be united.

During a scripture reading and prayer Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia reverend Linekela Shikulo accused the "born-free" generation of not appreciating history.

"Some don't want to be told history. They say history is useless," he said.

Shikulo said history should be honoured.

The theme of this year's event is 'Honouring Our Martyrs (Heroes and Heroines)'.