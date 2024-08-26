Namibia: Governor Urges Veterans to Put Struggle History in Writing

26 August 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Oshikoto governor Penda ya Ndakolo is encouraging war veterans to write about their encounters during the liberation struggle.

Ya Ndakolo was speaking at the Heroes Day commemoration event at Omuthiya on Monday.

"Write books to transmit history before God comes and takes us. Host events and tell the young ones what happened in the liberation struggle," he said.

Ya Ndakolo also urged Namibians to be united.

During a scripture reading and prayer Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia reverend Linekela Shikulo accused the "born-free" generation of not appreciating history.

"Some don't want to be told history. They say history is useless," he said.

Shikulo said history should be honoured.

The theme of this year's event is 'Honouring Our Martyrs (Heroes and Heroines)'.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.