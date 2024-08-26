Largest Gathering of African Activists Kicks Off in Accra This Week

announcement

Accra — Approximately 1,500 activists from across the African continent and the Diaspora, will converge in Accra, Ghana both in person and virtually, for the 2nd All-African Movements Assembly (AAMA) to be held from the 29th to 31st August, 2024.

Headline speakers include Samia Nkrumah, President of Kwame Nkrumah Pan-African Center (KNAC) and daughter of Ghana’s founding president, Kumi Naidoo, Africans Rising Ambassador and Human Rights Advocate, Pierre-Christophe Gam , Polymath artist and dreamer.

Convening under the theme "Towards Pan-African Solidarity: United We Stand, Divided We Fall", the meeting will be held amidst increasingly shrinking civic space in Africa, police and military crackdowns as well as harassment, abductions, and killing of activists, movement leaders, Pan-African organisers, Human Rights Defenders, feminist organisers etc. The meeting is also a major gathering of Africans, mostly youths, in the wake of mass protests in Senegal, Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana and Uganda led mainly by the youths.

Africans Rising Movement Coordinator, Hardi Yakubu says, “At this pivotal moment, the All-African Movement Assembly stands as the platform where Africa’s movements envision and construct the just, borderless future; we seek Africa shall unite and in unity, we will regain our strength and push forward to taking destiny into our own hands”.

Building on the success of the first edition, AAMA 2024 will expand its scope to tackle emerging challenges while also capitalising on new opportunities for cross-border solidarity. The assembly will feature a series of dynamic discussions and workshops on critical topics including climate and ecological justice, ethical governance, economic justice, reparations, gender justice, and the expansion of civic space. Additionally, the event will discuss the vision of African unity, including the concepts of a borderless Africa and a single African currency, and will address the ongoing struggles against racism and modern-day slavery.

"The AAMA is more than a gathering; it’s a rallying cry for African movements to forge a future beyond oppression, grounded in justice and collective power." said Charles Kojo Vandyck, a former member of the Africans Rising Coordinating Collective.

Africans Rising is a global Pan-African movement of movements, people and organizations working for Unity, Justice, Peace, and Dignity. Launched in 2017, the movement provides a space for progressive African civil society leaders and groups engaged in various civic struggles to convene, connect, collaborate, share knowledge, and build solidarity among African people. Through Pan-African mobilization, campaigns, and movement building, we are not only working to defeat the oppressive system but to create the alternative that must replace it. To find out more about AAMA, head here: https://www.africansrising.org/aama/

