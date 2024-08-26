South Africa: SIU Saves Health Departments R3bn in Medico-Legal Claims, but Hawks Yet to Act

The SIU has saved provincial health departments more than R3-billion in medical malpractice claims, but the Hawks say that so far they are only 'investigating and sharing notes as and when we continue'.

The Hawks have confirmed they are not investigating medical malpractice legal claims, despite the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) saying it saved provincial health departments billions in recent years.

Godfrey Lebeya, the head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, better known as the Hawks, said once they identify criminal conduct in such instances, a case will be registered and the Hawks will become involved.

"We are working closely with the SIU and not competing. There is a specific mandate that the SIU has and some powers solely rest with them and when they identify criminal activities that is what will be heard by the NPA and Hawks. We are also investigating and sharing notes as and when we continue," Lebeya told a press conference on Sunday, 25 August 2024.

On Saturday, Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and SIU head Andy Mothibi briefed the media on the preliminary findings of an SIU investigation into medico-legal claims against provincial health departments.

Motsoaledi revealed that more than R100-billion in medico-legal claims had been made against provincial health departments, led by KwaZulu-Natal (R29-billion), Gauteng (R24-billion) and Eastern Cape (R22.3-billion). He said more...