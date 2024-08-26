Namibia: Breweries Toasts to N$394-Million Wine Packaging Hall

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) has invested N$337 million in a wine packaging facility to expand its production capacity and diversify the brand's portfolio.

The new facility, including a new packaging hall, state-of-the-art equipment and warehouse expansion, was inaugurated by president Nangolo Mbumba yesterday.

The investment adds to the country's manufacturing capacity.

In a strategic move to expand production capacity and diversify its brand portfolio, NBL allocated an additional N$44 million to enhance its existing packaging lines.

This upgrade will allow the brewery to produce and package popular ciders such as Savanna and Hunters locally for the first time.

Additionally, the brewery's extended warehouse, covering 4 400 square metres, represents an investment of N$56 million.

Mbumba praised NBL for its commitment to local economic development, saying the investment is testament to the strong partnership between the private sector and the government.

"It will not only reduce our reliance on imports, but also create opportunities for local businesses and communities.

This value addition will reduce Namibia's reliance on imports and create many opportunities for local small and medium-sized enterprises and the inclusion of Namibian-owned businesses is a testimony of NBL's commitment to play its rightful role in the growth of our economy," he said.

He further said NBL's investment will have sustainability goals and the company has made significant strides in reducing its carbon footprint, with 22% of its electricity generated from solar energy and 80% of its thermal energy produced from a green biomass boiler.

NBL managing director Peter Simons said the introduction of the new wine packaging line expands NBL's offering and allows the company to offer a more varied portfolio of beverages than just beer, including wine, cider, spirits and even low-to non-alcoholic options.

"Today's milestone celebrates the ambitious investments into local infrastructure and resources that followed our operational merger with Distell Namibia on 1 July 2023," he said.

According to Simons, NBL today has 953 employees that have the aptitude and skills necessary to advance the company.

"With this equipment, we can package Tassenberg, Castelo and Monis Granada locally, as well as Savanna and Hunters, and we will pay an additional N$170 million in excise duties to the Namibia Revenue Agency," he said.

The wine line project commenced in April last year, with a total of 19 suppliers, of which 11 are local, he said of the project that was completed ahead of schedule.

"Over that period, we had an average of 180 contractors working on site."

Simons said they have employed 16 new permanent operators overseeing the wine packaging process and offered permanent positions to 23 temporary staff members in packaging, as well as a further eight in logistics and distribution.

NBL's newly appointed board chairman, Vetumbuavi Mungunda, noted that NBL continues to be one of the oldest and biggest manufacturing companies in the country.

"It contributes significantly to Namibia's economy, growth in exports and the sophistication and complexity of the country's product basket.

We have achieved this through a resilient and steadfast commitment to a sustainable future for Namibia," Mungunda said.