Namibia: 400 Timber Planks Confiscated in Kavango West

Approximately 400 timber planks were confiscated in the Kavango West region this month.

This is according to Kavango West police regional commander Julia Sakuwa-Neo, speaking at a media briefing at Nkurenkuru yesterday.

"During August, close to 400 timber planks were intercepted and confiscated after establishing that no permits or authorisation was granted," Sakuwa-Neo said.

The timber was confiscated during police operations conducted in a span of one week, she added.

Sakuwa-Neo said 200 timber planks were confiscated on 19 August between 00h40 and 02h00 at a house in the Katwitwi vicinity. Later that week, 170 planks were confiscated while being loaded in a vehicle in the same area, she added.

The suspects in both instances were not in possession of permits from the line ministries to harvest the products, she noted.

"Thanks to the community who always offer assistance and cooperation. The products were handed over to the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism for further handling," Sakuwa-Neo said.

Information available to the police suggests that the influx of illegally transported timber is allegedly being smuggled from Angola.

"The Angolan authorities sometimes back issue a moratorium on the transport of timber, which means no timber is allowed to pass through legal crossing points, such as Katwitwi. We have come across many incidents of timber being brought in the country without permits and through illegal entry points," she said.

Sakuwa-Neo warned all those who think Nkurenkuru is a small town that this allows authorities to easily root out criminals.

She urged communities to desist from smuggling timber from Angola and advised them to rather wait until the moratorium is lifted by the Angolan authorities.

"And once again, the community is requested to work with the police. Police will continue to enforce the laws of this country and the culprits will be dealt with accordingly," she said.