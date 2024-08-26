Namibia: Nust Investigates N$2,3 Million Student Fraud

...over 200 students affected

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) is investigating a case in which over 200 students were allegedly defrauded of N$2,3 million by a staff member.

This follows reports from students who say they are facing financial difficulties due to the fraud, which has led to some dropping out.

The student financial officer, who is known to The Namibian, has since resigned. The officer allegedly assisted students with the payment of their tuition fees but later reversed the payments for her own benefit.

Nust acting director Nashilongo Gervasius on Thursday said the matter is currently being addressed internally.

"Nust hereby once again acknowledges your inquiry, however, the matter is being dealt with internally."

Gervasius said releasing information on the matter could jeopardise the investigation.

"It is difficult to divulge any information to the public without jeopardising internal investigations at this point."

According to an affected student who spoke to The Namibian on condition of anonymity, the financial officer assisted with the payment of tuition and registration fees. Initially, the payments appeared in the student's account, but the funds later vanished.This reportedly forced the student to repay the fees.

"I was given a contact number for someone who could assist me in paying my tuition fees, as well as registering. The money was reflected in my account as paid, but later it disappeared. Now, I have to start from scratch and pay the fees again."

A source at the university says this has led to many students dropping out because they could no longer afford to pay their fees.

"The case has affected 200 students, most of whom come from poor backgrounds and cannot afford to pay their tuition fees. After being defrauded, many have dropped out, while others are still struggling to make ends meet," says the source.