Namibia: Lgbtqi+ Community Wants to Be Included in Parliament

... race for election to next National Assembly heats up across parties

Political parties are implored to elect parliamentarians based on merit and to accommodate all Namibians.

These include those with disabilities, the marginalised, and members from other minority communities.

This comes at a time when the ruling party is heading for its electoral college, also known as the 'pot' in September.

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) is also expected to announce its final list of candidates for the parliament, while the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) will do the same.

Human rights activist Linda Baumann yesterday said the selection of parliamentarians from different political parties should involve democratic, open nominations and voting procedures to prevent discrimination and bias.

"All members, regardless of their gender, ethnicity, physical status, sexual orientation, or socio-economic background, should have the opportunity to influence the outcome of the congress," she said.

Baumann said potential candidates must demonstrate a commitment to upholding and advancing the rights of all individuals, especially the most vulnerable in society.

"They should have a clear understanding of international human rights standards and be ready to advocate policies that align with these principles.

"Candidates must also possess a history of working to dismantle systemic inequalities and promoting social justice. This could include involvement in community-based initiatives, activism, or legal advocacy that seeks to protect and expand human rights.

"Furthermore, candidates should be willing to challenge discriminatory laws and practices and push for reforms that promote equality and dignity for all," she said.

According to Baumamn, parties should prioritise candidates who have lived experiences or extensive work in being advocates for marginalised groups, such as women, people with disabilities, members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and other (LGBTQI+) community and ethnic minorities.

"These experiences provide candidates with the necessary insights to understand and address the unique challenges faced by these communities," she said.

Baumann added that qualities such as empathy, integrity, and a strong ethical foundation are crucial.

" The party should seek out individuals who not only understand the complexities of human rights issues but are also committed to creating an inclusive society where everyone's rights are respected and protected. Prioritising candidates who have a track record of building coalitions and working collaboratively across different social groups is also key to fostering inclusivity," she said.

STICK TO MERITOCRACY

Speaking to Desert Radio yesterday, political analyst Ben Mulongeni said there is a need for parties to consider energetic and vibrant young minds.

"We need young people, but you don't just promote people because they are young . . . We want creative minds to think creatively, in terms of development, in terms of industrialisation.

"We want somebody who can think out of the box," he said.

IPC spokesperson Immanuel Nashinge says his party will be guided by its constitution and will appoint all Namibians regardless of race, gender or origin.

"Each candidate who makes it out of the branch into the constituency election is required to demonstrate and motivate why they believe they are best suited to serve the nation in the National Assembly," he says.

He says candidates should have a knowledge and understanding of the legislative process.

"We are looking at a good command of reading, writing and comprehension of the English language and understanding of the legislative process," Nashinge says.

"The candidates should have the ability to lead, have emotional intelligence and ability to reason." ? ?

Swapo will select 96 prospective members for the National Assembly for 2025 to 2029 in September.

To qualify for nomination, candidates should have a Namibian identification document, voter's card, five years' uninterrupted party membership, five years' good standing regarding the payment of annual membership subscription fees, five years' good standing regarding the payment of a 1% percent contribution, and a certificate of good conduct not older than six months.

BE INCLUSIVE

Independent presidential candidate Rosa Namises, a social, gender equality, and human rights activist, says parties need to elect a parliament that truly represents all of Namibia, composed of competent individuals.

"To achieve this representation, it is crucial to elevate the roles of women and people with disabilities, rather than relegating them to the bottom of party lists," she says.

Namises urges political parties to adopt a commitment to inclusion by implementing a real 'zebra' system, ensuring balanced representation.

"However, merely adding women to the parliament isn't sufficient if they come from the same socio-economic background - often the wealthy elite. True equality requires a parliament that reflects the diverse fabric of Namibian society," she says.

Namises says political parties must prioritise experience and not rely on qualifications only when selecting candidates.

"That fosters a people-driven development that is self-sustainable. We cannot afford to have lawmakers who lack a fundamental understanding of legislation and are there solely due to party loyalty.

"Our country deserves lawmakers who are knowledgeable and committed to serving the public," she says.