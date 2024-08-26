Ethiopia: Letter Circulated On Social Media Claiming Ethiopia to Introduce New Currency Notes Is Fake

Addis Ababa, — A fake letter allegedly written by the Office of the Prime Minister (PMO) and circulated on social media, claiming that Ethiopia will introduce new Ethiopian Birr notes next month is fake.

The outrageous fake letter was initially circulated on X (twitter).

According to this fake letter, the government of Ethiopia will introduce new 500- and 1,000-birr bank notes at the start of next month.

The Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) has learned that this letter which is circulating on social media as "fake and baseless" by falsely giving an impression against Ethiopia.

The fake letter circulated on X and other Social media platforms, intends to disseminated disinformation against the interest of Ethiopia.

repeatedly, there had been various fake letters and disinformation against Ethiopia earlier, it was indicated.