South Africa: Cape Town Human Settlements Call Centre Expanded to Improve Response Time

The City of Cape Town Human Settlements Directorate's call centre has increased its staffing to significantly reduce waiting times, improve response and assisting times, and enhance overall customer satisfaction.

Member of Mayoral Committee for Human Settlements, Carl Pophaim, said the call centre agents within Human Settlements typically deal with approximately 30 000 enquiries per year, and the newly appointed call centre agents will significantly strengthen the service offering.

The call centre assists residents with housing needs database information and applications; public housing rental assistance; title deeds (including historic title deeds) and housing opportunities; public housing maintenance and repair enquiries; as well as other housing-related enquiries, including emergencies.

Pophaim said the expansion of the call centre will help the directorate to meet the needs of many more residents and assist in providing a greater level of service.

"The team of experts are able to assist residents with public housing rental enquiries, rental relief, housing opportunity applications and registering on the city's housing needs database for affordable housing across the city.

"We are excited about welcoming the new members to our team. Our teams are playing a critical role in ensuring vulnerable residents receive the assistance and information they need, and we look forward to helping many more residents," Pophaim said.

Pophaim encouraged residents to contact the call centre on 021 444 0333.