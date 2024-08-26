South Africa: Workshop Raises Awareness On Importance of Environmental Conservation

The Department of Water and Sanitation has held a workshop to raise awareness about the impact of human activities on water resources and the environment.

The 6th Citizen Science awareness workshop was held recently in Gauteng's Tembisa, in partnership with the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) and Nature Speaks.

Citizen Science is a powerful tool that harnesses the knowledge and participation of local communities in scientific research and environmental monitoring.

The session was held with an intention to educate and engage local traditional healers on the importance of environmental conservation and sustainable water resource management.

Among the key objectives of the workshop was to provide traditional healers with training on how to identify sources of pollution in their local areas [as] they often perform rituals and ceremonies in natural spaces, including rivers, making them particularly vulnerable to the impacts of pollution and environmental degradation.

Citizen Science national coordinator, Noloyiso Mbiza, highlighted the significance of the workshop in empowering traditional healers to better understand and protect their natural surroundings.

"By involving traditional healers, who often interact closely with natural ecosystems, the workshop aimed to raise awareness about the impact of human activities on water resources and the environment," Mbiza said.

Mbiza, who is also a traditional healer, emphasised the role of traditional healers as custodians of traditional knowledge and practices, and the importance of integrating this knowledge with modern environmental conservation efforts.

"We also provide them with the tools to investigate pollution in their catchment areas, so they can understand where the pollutants are coming from. This is important because it directly affects them, given that they spend about 95% of their time in the affected environment.

"By equipping traditional healers with the skills to recognise and address environmental threats, the workshop aimed to promote sustainable practices that minimise harm to water resources and ecosystems," Mbiza said.

She added that the collaborative efforts underscore the importance of partnerships in promoting environmental sustainability and community engagement.

By bringing together government agencies, research institutions, and local community organisations, the workshop facilitated dialogue, knowledge exchange, and capacity building among traditional healers and environmental stakeholders.

In addition, traditional healers, who attended the workshop, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn and engage with government and environmental organisations.

They also highlighted the importance of inclusive and community-driven approaches to environmental awareness and conservation.

Building on the success of the 6th Citizen Science awareness workshop, the next workshop will be held in Tembisa on 30 August 2024, and will be open to all members of the local community, including residents interested in learning more about citizen science, environmental conservation, and sustainable water management practices.