South Africa: 'Angel in Blue' - SAPS Celebrates Officer's Heroic Deed

The South African Police Service (SAPS) continues to observe Women's Month by celebrating its women in blue who not only bring inclusivity and empathy to the table, but who go beyond call of duty to serve and protect the people of South Africa.

Today, SAPS introduces Constable Prudence Diwe, a crime prevention member attached to the Secunda police station in Mpumalanga.

Diwe, 30, and her male colleague, Constable Jabulani Shongwe, made headlines earlier this year not for catching a hardened criminal, but for 'catching a baby'.

On Sunday, 25 February 2024, Diwe and her colleague were dispatched to assist a distressed couple, who were seated on the side of the P138 Road. The couple were making their way to the hospital on their motorbike but had to stop as the woman's condition suddenly worsened, being in an advanced stage of labour.

Upon their arrival, Diwe assessed the situation and realised they had to immediately assist the woman to deliver her baby.

Diwe says they could not wait for an ambulance to arrive and asked her colleague to bring a pair of gloves from their vehicle. In the meantime, Radio Control contacted emergency services to assign an ambulance to the scene.

Staying calm under pressure, Diwe asked the woman to breathe in and out as she assisted her to deliver the baby. Soon, the air was filled with the reassuring cries of a healthy baby boy. An ambulance then arrived and took both mother and baby to a nearby hospital for further medical attention.

Afterwards, Diwe and her colleague Shongwe traced the father of the baby to his place of work. He assured the members that both mother and baby are doing well, and thanked them for being their 'angels in blue' that day.

Diwe, who joined the service five years ago, believes she will not sit idly when her community needs help. Growing up in a township, Diwe resolved to be at the forefront of fighting crime and ultimately make a difference.

As a crime prevention member, Diwe's duties include dealing with general enquiries and complaints lodged by the public, attend to crime scenes, effecting arrests, detaining suspects, as well as carrying out patrol duties.

"Being a police officer is my calling. I have committed myself to be of service to the people of this country the day I joined the South African Police Service," Diwe said.

Never fear when Constable Prudence Diwe is near, as she always goes above and beyond for the community she serves and protects.