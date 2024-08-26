South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Kidnapping and Robbery

26 August 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A 49-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate Court on Tuesday in connection to a case of robbery and kidnapping.

A task team led by Captain David Ramasoala and Captain Kelaotswe Lebodi found the wanted suspect, Mamokete Jeminah Koloti, at her hiding place in Lourierpark, near Bloemfontein, during the early hours of Sunday.

A warrant of arrest had been issued for Koloti, who was on the run after a case of kidnapping and robbery was opened at Kagisanong police station in the Free State.

According to the report made to the police, the suspect and other male accomplices arrived at the 50-year-old victim's residence in Chief Moroka Crescent on Thursday, 20 June 2024, where they kidnapped him and robbed him of his belongings.

They then took him to an unknown location in Bloemspruit Phase 6, where they extorted money from his accounts.

The District Commissioner of Mangaung Metro, Major-General Arthur Peter Adams, advised the public not to publicise their financial gains such as pension payout, Road Accident Fund claims or lottery wins, as it renders them vulnerable criminal targets.

