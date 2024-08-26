Ethiopia: Landslide Claims 23 Lives in North Gondar, Surrounding Areas

Addis Abeba — A series of devastating landslides has claimed 23 lives across four districts in North Gondar Zone and its surrounding areas, according to the North Gondar Zone Disaster Prevention and Food Security Office.

Selamyehun Mulat, head of the office, stated that the landslides have affected 11 rural villages across four districts in the zone, the local communications office reported.

The most recent incident occurred on 24 August, 2024, in Abna Kebele, Tselemti district of the adjacent North Western Tigray zone, which was administered under the North Gondar zone of Amhara region until recently.

The Amhara Communications Bureau reported, quoting Tesfaye Workineh, designated head of the Tselemti district, that the landslide resulted in 10 casualties, with four bodies recovered and six individuals still unaccounted for.

The report added that eight people are receiving medical treatment for injuries at a local health center. Additionally, 480 households in Abna Kebele have been evacuated, with affected residents now staying in temporary communal facilities within the area.

According to Selamyehun, 2,700 residents have been displaced due to these events, with significant damage to agriculture and property. The office's assessment indicates that 1,775 hectares of crops have been affected, and 48 residential houses have sustained damage across the three districts.

Local authorities have initiated support efforts for the affected population.

Ethiopia has recently experienced a series of landslides in various regions, leading to loss of life and displacement.

On 22 July, a landslide in Kencho Shacha Gozdi village, Gofa Zone, caused over 257 deaths. Additional landslides in Decha District, Kafa Zone, and the Central Sidama Zone resulted in further casualties and injuries.

Following the landslides, the Ethiopian Meteorology Institute issued a weather advisory on 13 August, 2024, warning of potential hazards such as landslides, river flooding, and flash floods due to expected rainfall. The Institute emphasized the need for precautions, especially in hilly areas, and recommended monitoring critical infrastructure to mitigate risks.