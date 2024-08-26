Uganda: Pope Francis Commends Speaker Among ,Uganda's Progressive Refugee Policies During Vatican Meeting

The Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda, Rt Hon. Anita Annet Among, had the honor of meeting His Holiness Pope Francis during a private audience at the Vatican on August 24th, 2024.

During the meeting, Pope Francis expressed his admiration for Uganda's welcoming approach to migrants and refugees from various countries, commending the Uganda's progressive laws and policies that provide sanctuary to those seeking refuge.

The private audience, which lasted approximately 30 minutes, saw Pope Francis express his deep appreciation for Uganda, for the country's unique qualities, warm-hearted people, and strong spiritual values that have helped maintain national unity.

Speaker Among conveyed greetings from the President, Parliament and the people of Uganda and urged the Vatican to continue supporting humanitarian efforts in Uganda.

She also extended an invitation to Pope Francis to visit Uganda again.

"I want to thank you and the Church for always praying for us and invite you to visit Uganda again," she said.

His Holiness last visited the country in 2015.

Pope Francis extended his regards to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni through Speaker Among, acknowledging his leadership in promoting peace and stability in Uganda. The Pope assured her of his continued prayers for the nation and its people.

Following her meeting with the Pope, Speaker Among held discussions with His Eminence Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's Secretary of State, to explore opportunities for strengthening the bilateral relations between Uganda and the Vatican. Over the years, Uganda and the Vatican have enjoyed strong and cordial ties.

Speaker Among's visit to the Vatican came as a result of a special invitation from the Holy See, reflecting Uganda's positive relations on the global stage. This meeting marks the fifth time Speaker Among has been received by Pope Francis for a private audience which is testament to the deepening relationship between Uganda and the Vatican.

In their previous meetings, Pope Francis praised Speaker Among for her outstanding leadership in guiding the Ugandan Parliament, offering his continued prayers and support for her role in leading the legislative body.