Uganda: Tabula Arrives At Court Swearing Ndiga Clan Allegiance

Mr Lujja Bbosa Tabula, the prime suspect in the murder of Ndida clan head Denis Bbosa, was brought to Mwanga II Court in Nateete amid tight security on Monday.

However, Mr Tabula briefly refused to disembark from the white Toyota Hiave omnibus, popularly known as Drone.

Mr Tabula is in court for plea taking after his dramatic decision to give an extra-judicial confession to the Police and the prosecution ahead of his arraignment in court.

However, once out, Tabula showed absolutely no remorse, instead he walked in wagging his fingers through the handcuffs and ranting about his clan, Ndiga.

He said he will not tire from working to save his clan.

Tabula faces charges of instigating the murder of Eng Bbosa on February 25.

The Ndiga clan head from Buganda Kingdom was shot dead in his car as he neared his residence in Kikandwa Zone.

Tabula was arrested last week after a protracted six-month cat-and-mouse chase during which he hopped from shrine to shrine, island to island and mainland to mainland.

Five people have already been charged and remanded in connection with the murder. They include Noah Lujja, 21, a mason; Milly Naluwenda, a secretary to a traditional court; Harriet Nakiguli; Joseph Nakabale, a painter; and Ezra Mayanja.