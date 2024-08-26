Uganda: Prisons Confirms Water Crisis After NWSC Disconnection Over Shs18bn Arrears

26 August 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Uganda Prisons Service has confirmed Luzira Prison being disconnected by National Water and Sewerage Corporation over arrears worth shs18 billion.

The Nile Post on Monday morning , quoting sources, reported that there was a crisis at the country's largest prison after being disconnected five days ago.

However, in a statement, Prisons spokesperson, Frank Baine confirmed the development.

"The disconnection occurred despite the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development releasing shs2.3 billion in the first quarter of the financial year 2024/25 which is part of the budgeted shs7.9 billion that has already been remitted to NWSC," Baine said.

He said whereas the matter is of national concern , Prisons is currently utilizing water bowsers to mitigate a water crisis.

Baine said negotiations are currently ongoing between the Ministry of Finance, Internal Affairs, Uganda Prisons and NWSC to solve the impasse.

"The affected prisoners and staff are urged to remain calm as long term solutions are being sought. Uganda Prisons Services remains committed to upholding its missions of providing safe, secure and human custody of offenders."

