Algeria: Electoral Campaign Is in Full Swing, Gains in Intensity, Serenity

Algiers — The electoral campaign for the 7 September presidential election is in full swing and gains intensity and serenity, emphasized on Monday the headlines of the national media outlets which continue to provide an extensive coverage of the three candidates and their representatives nationwide.

The daily newspaper Horizons, in an article titled "Intensity and Serenity," noted that the electoral campaign is gaining momentum as candidates and their representatives hold successive community meetings. The paper emphasized that no irregularities or misconduct, however minor, have been observed during the campaign's first 11 days.

Similarly, El Moudjahid's commentary entitled "The Real and the Virtual," suggested that the campaign's calm, transparent, and peaceful nature is not coincidental, it rather reflects a broader strategy to restore and strengthen the Republic's institutions.

Continuing its commentary, the newspaper underlines that "one cannot overlook, in this electoral event, the effective role of the security services, all bodies combined, of the People's National Army and of justice, totally engaged and who discreetly ensure the respect of these rules and the success of this Presidential election'."

For El Watan, "there are still 10 days left for the three candidates and their supporters to convince," emphasizing in this regard that 'the competition is not yet over'.

L'écho d'Algérie also headlined on "the campaign in full swing," underlining in its article that "the candidates are unanimous in the face of current challenges'. The newspaper also noted that the common denominator of the candidates consists of 'the preservation of national unity'.

It is the same for the daily L'Expression which noted that 'the electoral campaign is taking place in total serenity, and becoming a little more animated each day'."

L'Expression provided extensive coverage of the independent candidate, Abdelmadjid Tebboune's campaign stop in Oran, noting that "17,000 people came from 11 provinces of the country's west and expressed their support for a second term," describing "a magical atmosphere, a show of force that demonstrates, once again, the extent of popular support."

The publication also notes that "the commitments for the second term set the tone for Abdelmadjid Tebboune's exceptional ambition," observing that "the unemployment benefit, job creation, future economic dynamics and other announcements made yesterday in Oran mirror an optimism for a new Algeria that will no longer rely on oil revenues, that will give youth their fair share in building the country, that will open up bright prospects for the entire national community."

For its part, La voix d'Algerie reported the statements made by the candidates in terms of social policy.

The Arabic-language daily, Echaab, headlined on "political programs with social and economic dimensions" of the three candidates, which, it noted, "promise to launch local development projects, while emphasizing the social aspect, such as reducing unemployment and carrying out large real estate projects".

For El Khabar, "competition intensifies for the three candidates who have focused their speeches on food security, continuing economic development, political pluralism and a Republic based on the foundations of justice and equality.

For its part, Echorouk Al Yawmi highlighted the priorities of the candidates, citing in particular the revision of electoral boundaries and local authorities. The same publication gave voice to experts who estimated that the adoption of a new administrative division and the promotion of certain constituencies to wilayas and villages to communes are all challenges on which candidates must focus.

The daily El Massa noted that the three candidates are striving to "convince voters with figures and concrete actions", committing to "create a new young political class" through "deep reforms".