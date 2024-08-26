Tanzania: Kizimkazi Festival - Let's Exploit Opportunities-Samia

Zanzibar — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has called on the public to seize the opportunities presented by the Kizimkazi Festival to boost the economy, preserve culture and develop the surrounding villages.

The Head of State made the call on Saturday after cutting a ribbon to officially open 'Salaam Cave Aquarium' at Kizimkazi- Dimbani, the developing tourism attraction.

President Samia said to-date the festival has rapidly grown and taken on a significant profile and as such, it should be under the stewardship of the nation. She said the residents of Kizimkazi should take full advantage of the opportunities that arise during the festival.

"This festival is ours and it has been well received. The festival will be known as Kizimkazi, but it is a national festival. It has grown quickly and reached an international level, so the festival will now be in the hands of the nation. As I speak, tourism authorities have already agreed to include it among the national festivals," she said.

She acknowledged that there were people who initiated the festival and committees were established to organise it, but now they must accept the reality that it has now moved to the hands of the nation.

"For us, the most important thing is to use this opportunity to grow our economy, protect our culture and develop the surrounding villages," she said.

She also instructed the Unguja South Regional Commissioner, Ayoub Mohammed Mahamoud, to address the issue of electricity outage in the area to ensure a reliable power supply that will enable investors to continue with their activities without hindrances.

President Samia said that she is pleased that the Zanzibar government has already begun working on a plan to establish a small power distribution station, but she urged the RC to direct more efforts in addressing the issue.

Dr Samia also directed the Isles Ministry of Infrastructure, Communication and Transport to work on the issue of improving roads network in the region, directing the RC to make a close follow-up of its implementation.

She thanked the developer, Mr Saleh Shaaban, a diaspora, for transforming "Salaam Cave"--historically used as a ritual site by the locals--into a sea turtle conservation cave. The cave, which naturally contains both sea and fresh water, has become one of the tourist attractions.

The opening of 'Salaam Cave' was among the activities to celebrate 2024 Kizimkazi Festival, climaxing today and Dr Samia was scheduled to officially close it.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Samia asked people of Kizimkazi and other villages to avoid land tensions, directing respective authorities to improve land governance and ensure there is a reserved area for burial and people are compensated well for their properties/land in the course of development.

"We should avoid unnecessary conflicts and that some people in the villages are left out in the development of Kizimkazi. We should all benefit," Dr Samia said as she thanked NBC bank and TTCL Corporation for sponsoring yesterday's activities.

ALSO READ: President Samia calls for proper land management

Speaking on behalf of two ministers: Dr Pindi Chana (Natural resources and Tourism in Union government) and Mr Mudrika Ramadhan Soraga (Tourism and Heritage Zanzibar), who were absent, Dr Ashatu Kijaji - State Minister (Union Affairs and Environment) praised Dr Samia and people of Kizimkazi for developing the area.

RC Mahmoud told the enthusiastic attendees at the opening of the Salaam Cave, that the development of Kizimkazi Festival boosts tourism in the regions now with about 17 tourists attraction sites and that both domestic and international tourists have been increasing.

Opening the festival on August 18 this year, President Hussein Mwinyi said that the Kizimkazi Festival, also known as the 'Samia Festival, is transforming Unguja South, Dr Samia's home district. It has driven development in health, education, sports and employment.