Tanzania: Dar, Arusha Clubs in Exciting Golf Derby

Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) is gearing up for a thrill ing challenge as they prepare to compete against Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC) in the Gymkhana Derby Inter-Club Golf tournament.

The much-anticipated match is set to commence today at the par-72 DGC course in Dar es Salaam.

DGC Captain Fred Laizer informed the 'Sunday News' that all preparations are com plete and his team is ready for the contest. "We are excited and fully prepared for this battle.

Our opponents arrived two days ahead of the game and we are looking forward to an epic showdown," Laizer said.

The tournament will fea ture a competitive 18-hole for mat, with each club fielding 14 top golfers for a series of doubles match play matches.

The line-up for today's matches is as follows: Captain Fred Laizer (handi cap 10) and partner Shaizad Bhanji (handicap 6) will face AGC's Captain Sheetal Aggarwal (handicap 12) and Kush Lodhia (handicap 7) in the opening match. In the second match, DGC's Kiki Ayonga (HC 10) and Harshid Barmeda (HC 19) will take on AGC's Hiten Nathwani (HC 11) and Hussein Kermali (HC 18).

The third match will see Luv Lodhia (HC 8) and Cyril Brown (HC 15) from AGC com pete against DGC's Raj Lavingia (HC 7) and Om Joshi (HC 17). The fourth match features Son Vengetsamy (HC 2) and Rabin Bista (HC 20) from DGC against AGC's Simon Travers (HC 6) and Adrie Brown (HC 24).

In the fifth match, AGC's Tejinder Bansal (HC 12) and Hatim Khanabai (HC 15) will face DGC's Stephen Chuwalo (HC 5) and Kunal Lakhani (HC 12).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also read:

Wanyeche leads at Uganda Ladies Golf Open

The final matches will see host David Jansen (HC 2) and Deo Chuwa (HC 8) challenge AGC's Mark Walker (HC 14) and Bellah Sikwattah (HC 18), one of the two female play ers from Arusha. Additionally, DGC's Ayne Magombe (HC 7) and partner Peter Fiwa (HC 6) will compete against Teresia Ndivo (HC 23) and Abid Omari (HC 9) from AGC.

Laizer emphasised that the competition is designed to strengthen the bond between the two clubs and promote the growth of golf in Tanzania. He anticipates a tough contest given the high calibre of play ers from both teams.

"This tournament is just the beginning of a long-term relationship between our clubs. We are looking forward to host ing another event in Arusha soon," Laizer added