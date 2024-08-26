Tanzania: Kizimkazi Festival - NBC Bank Boosts Sports, Tourism in Zanzibar

The National Bank of Commerce (NBC) has played a pivotal role in the success of the Kizimkazi Festival, an annual event that has become a hub for sports, entertainment, and tourism in Zanzibar.

In the course, the bank's active participation in the festival was applauded by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, and the Vice-President, Dr. Philip Mpango, who attended the event over the weekend.

The festival witnessed a series of exciting events organized by the bank, in collaboration with the Tanzania Telecommunications Company Limited (TTCL).

To colour it, the activities included the "Bongo and Zenji Flavor Night," a grand music festival held in Paje and graced by the presence of President Samia.

Prior to the music festival, the Kizimkazi Youth Soccer League, known as the "Samia Kizimkazi Youth Cup," reached its thrilling climax at the New Amaan Complex Stadium. The final match celebration was led by Vice President Dr. Mpango, who presented the trophy to the victorious Kusini Secondary School team that defeated Muyuni Secondary School with a score of 3-0.

During the award ceremony, Vice President Dr. Mpango, along with senior government officials and sponsors of the league, including TTCL and NBC Bank, hailed the young champions' efforts.

In addition to the sports and entertainment events, the bank also played a crucial role in the inauguration of the 'Salaam Cave Aquarium' at Kizimkazi- Dimbani. Speaking at the inauguration, President Samia expressed her gratitude and appreciation for the efforts made by bank and TTCL in making the Kizimkazi Festival a success since its inception nine years ago.

"Despite the efforts of many other stakeholders in making this festival a success, today being a special day for NBC and TTCL, I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank and congratulate them for their efforts in making this festival a success since its establishment," she pointed out.

President Samia also acknowledged the bank's involvement in organizing the football matches and the grand entertainment festival in Paje, promising to attend the festival later in the evening.

On his part, the bank's Managing Director, Theobald Sabi, highlighted their commitment to the Kizimkazi Festival, stating that they have been utilizing the platform to organize sports and entertainment events, as well as to implement various community development initiatives in the areas of education, health, tourism, sports, and financial services.

"Since the beginning of this festival nine years ago, we started with participating in the construction of classrooms. Later on, we donated a Mobile Clinic vehicle, which continues to provide quality healthcare services. Then we participated in the construction and procurement of furniture for the Kizimkazi Saccoss. Furthermore, we continued to participate in the construction of a Health Center and other important development areas for the people of Kizimkazi," he pointed out.

Furthermore, Sabi expressed the bank's determination to promote tourism in the country, emphasizing that the success of the newly inaugurated Salaam Cave Aquarium at Kizimkazi- Dimbani will help generate employment opportunities and increase the national income through tourism.

The bank also pledged to establish a special digital payment system to facilitate payments by tourists in Salaam Cave and other similar locations in Zanzibar.

The Kizimkazi Festival has become a testament to the power of collaboration between the government, private sector, and local communities, as exemplified by the successful partnership between NBC Bank, TTCL, and the people of Kizimkazi.

This year's festival has once again showcased the Isle's immense potential in sports, entertainment, and tourism, solidifying Zanzibar's position as a premier destination in East Africa.