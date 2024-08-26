Tanzania: The Impact of MV Mwanza Hapa Kazi Tu in Improving Lake Zone Economy

It was not an easy task as its construction faced a myriad of challenges that have undoubtedly created a new and victorious history, not only for the residents of the Lake Zone regions but also for the entire great Lakes countries.

This is none other than the new, modern and largest ship in the great lake's regions, which now boasts an exceptional and distinct appearance--this is the MV Mwanza Hapa Kazi Tu!

Once its construction is completed, the launch of the state-of-the-art vessel on Lake Victoria will mark a significant milestone in Tanzania's maritime sector.

The ship, which embodies the government's commitment to enhancing the region's infrastructure, is more than just a mode of transport; it will be a beacon of economic transformation for the Lake Zone regions.

A new era for maritime sector

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Marine Services Company Limited (MSCL), Mr Eric B Hamissi, the ship which is being constructed at a cost of approximately 89bn/- is set to be one of the largest vessels operating on Lake Victoria with a capacity to carry 1,200 passengers and 400 tons of cargo, including 20 vehicles.

Mr Eric said the ship is poised to revolutionise the transportation of goods and people across the lake, creating more employment and improving the economy.

"This new vessel complements existing transportation networks, reducing the reliance on road transport and providing a more efficient, cost-effective alternative," he explained.

Mr Eric said the government's commitment, led by President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, has resulted in an investment where, upon completion of the ship, the government will have spent 46.9m/- USD, equivalent to 109.15bn/-.

"This is the largest investment made by the government for a single ship since the country gained independence", he said, adding that the ship project is a catalyst for economic growth for neighbouring great lakes countries, as well as for Tanzanian traders and farmers who will use it to transport their goods and products within and outside the country.

Boosting trade and commerce

Lake Victoria, the largest lake in Africa, is a crucial waterway for trade between Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya.

The ship will enhance trade by providing a reliable and faster means of transporting goods and its large cargo capacity allows for the movement of agricultural products, raw materials and manufactured goods between Mwanza and other key ports such as Bukoba, Musoma , Kemondo and neighbouring countries.

According to Mr Eric, the vessel is expected to significantly reduce transportation costs, which have historically been high due to the limited availability of efficient maritime services.

Lowering transport costs will benefit local businesses by increasing profit margins, enabling competitive pricing and expanding market access.

Additionally, the ship's ability to carry vehicles enhances trade logistics, allowing for easier distribution of goods to and from Mwanza, a key economic hub in the East African Member States and great lake zone countries.

Job creation and economic opportunities

The construction and operation of the MV Mwanza Hapa Kazi Tu is expected to generate numerous jobs, both directly and indirectly.

During its construction phase, the project employed hundreds of local workers, contributing to the region's income levels and once operational, the ship will create permanent jobs for crew members, maintenance personnel and administrative staff.

Moreover, the increased trade facilitated by the ship will spur the growth of ancillary industries such as logistics, warehousing and retail.

However, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) in the region are expected to benefit from the improved connectivity, leading to increased demand for their products and services. The ripple effect of those economic activities will contribute to the overall economic growth of the Lake Zone regions and the country as a whole.

Regional integration and development

The multibillion ship which has reached over 96 per cent of completion will play a crucial role in promoting regional integration within the East African Community (EAC).

By improving connectivity between Tanzania and its neighbours, the ship will enhance cross-border trade and foster economic cooperation.

This integration is vital for the Lake Zone's economy, as it will open new markets for local products and attract investment into the region.

Furthermore, the vessel's operation aligns with the EAC's broader infrastructure development goals, which aim to create a seamless transport network across the region.

The ship's ability to facilitate trade across borders will support the EAC's efforts to boost intra-regional trade, which currently accounts for only 15-20 per cent of total trade among member states.

Environmental considerations

In addition to its economic benefits, the MV Mwanza Hapa Kazi Tu is designed with environmental sustainability in mind.

The vessel is equipped with modern engines that meet international standards for emissions, reducing its carbon footprint.

The shift from road to water transport also contributes to lower greenhouse gas emissions, as shipping is generally more energy-efficient than road transport.

This environmental consideration aligns with Tanzania's commitment to sustainable development and environmental protection.

When President Samia Suluhu Hassan visited the construction site of the ship last year, the Head of State assured Tanzanians that this completed infrastructure would bring agricultural and fishing products produced in the country to the market.

She said the government's intention is to produce, sell and export various agricultural products, with the goal of enabling more businesses and investors to come and invest in Tanzania.

"Let those from outside come in and those inside go out, so that our economy can open up", the President said at that time, urging all Tanzanians within the United Republic of Tanzania to continue serving the nation by working hard.

"I will personally come to inaugurate this ship, accompanied by you, the people of Mwanza. We will board it and take a trip on the lake and then return," she was quoted saying, adding that the government is committed to serving all citizens.

The Minister of Works and Transport, Prof Makame Mbarawa, has often been quoted saying that the government decided to build a large ship to meet the market demands expected to increase, especially when the major Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza is completed and utilised to open up economic opportunities in the great lakes' region.

According to Prof Mbarawa, the construction of the ship will open up new markets both domestically and internationally by establishing new routes that will help facilitate business activities, work, tourism and personal travel in more areas than currently available.

He said that it is a significant investment ever made on Lake Victoria, continuing President Dr Samia's sincere commitment to bringing development to the residents of the Lake Zone through major transformations in the transportation sector.

The MV Mwanza Hapa Kazi Tu is more than just a ship, it is a catalyst for economic growth in the Lake Zone. By enhancing trade, creating jobs and fostering regional integration, the vessel is set to play a pivotal role in transforming the region's economy.

As the country continues to invest in its maritime infrastructure, the Lake Zone stands to benefit immensely, positioning itself as a key player in the East African economic landscape.

The ship is a testament to the power of infrastructure development in driving economic progress and improving the lives of the people in the lake zone region.