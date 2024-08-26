Tanzania: Govt Reaffirms Support for ICT to Drive Economic Growth

DAR ES SALAAM: DEPUTY Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Dr Doto Biteko said on Saturday that the government will continue to support the application of Information and Communication Technology to ensure the sector effectively contributes to the country's economic growth.

The Deputy Premier said the emphasis is in line with implementation of the National Development Vision 2025, the 2016 ICT Policy and the ruling party's 2020-2025 election manifesto.

Dr Biteko gave the remarks when he represented President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan at the launch of the DigiTrack programme, which is supported by Huawei and Vodacom Foundation.

The programme aims at delivering new skills and opportunities for all to utilise technology in shaping their own future.

Dr Biteko said the government is pushing for the proper utilisation of ICT so that young people and the coming generation could use the technology to compete in the world economy without hindrances.

"By enhancing ICT education, we are building an ICT skilled community, which is capable of using technology effectively, creating innovative solutions and contributing to the digital economy. This will help to ensure that digital progress reaches everyone, regardless of their economic status," said Dr Biteko.

He added that the government, led by President Samia, will do everything possible to ensure that investors play a role in transforming people's lives through various sectors, including ICT, while also benefiting from their investments.

Dr Biteko stated that the digital economy is crucial for development as it increases productivity, creates opportunities and generates additional income for citizens.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology, Mr Jerry Silaa, commended Huawei and Vodacom for introducing the DigiTruck technology. He said the programme will assist many young people in the country by reaching every area while providing learning opportunities.

"This is a big boost to young people and the coming generation, through this programme many people are going to reach their areas," he said.

On his part, Vodacom Tanzania Managing Director, Philip Besiimire said the initiative aims at providing Tanzanians with fundamental digital skills and enhancing their knowledge, targeting over 5,500 students, women and youth across ten regions each year for the next three years.

He added that the programme will offer life-changing and learning experiences through two specific phases: a 6-day programme in secondary schools for youths aged 16 to 19 and a 2-week programme for self-employed youths and female entrepreneurs aged 20 and above.

He stated that the mobile digital classroom demonstrates their commitment to equipping Tanzanians with essential digital skills, especially in areas and among people with limited opportunities.

"Through specialised programmes for secondary schools, self-employed youths and female entrepreneurs, DigiTruck aims to empower Tanzanians with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world," he said.