Tanzania: Yanga Storms Into Cl 2nd Round

Yanga on Saturday advanced to the CAF Champions League second round with a commanding 10-0 aggregate victory over Burundian side Vital'O at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam.

Yanga won 4-0 in the first leg and secured a 6-0 win in the second leg, with both matches played at the same venue.

The win was celebrated enthusiastically by the club's fans and with this performance, Young Africans will receive a 30m/- reward from President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The Head of State had pledged 5m/- for each goal scored, resulting in a total reward of 30m/- after Yanga's six-goal galore.

Unfortunately, Tanzanian teams Azam and Uhamiaji were eliminated from the competition. Azam was defeated by APR with a 1-2 aggregate score. Azam won the first leg 1-0 at Azam Complex but succumbed to a 2-0 defeat in the second leg at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

Despite these setbacks, Tanzania still has other representatives in continental competitions. Simba, Coastal Union and JKU are competing in the CAF Confederation Cup.

However, Coastal Union and JKU face uphill tasks after Coastal Union lost 3-0 to Bravo do Maquis in Lubango, Angola, while JKU suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat to Pyramids.

Young Africans will face CBE FC of Ethiopia in the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League after a commanding 10-0 aggregate victory.

In yesterday's match, Pacome Zouzoua opened the scoring with a penalty in the 14th minute. Clement Mzize then extended the lead with a powerful shot in the 48th minute of the second half.

Two minutes later, Clatous Chama's expertly executed set-piece added a third goal, creating a significant challenge for the visitors.

Substitute Prince Dube made it 4-0 midway through the second half and Stephane Aziz Ki added a fifth goal just 11 minutes before full-time. Mudathir Yahya sealed the 6-0 victory with a goal in the 86th minute, finishing off a smart assist from Chama.

Chama was instrumental throughout the match, contributing four assists and showcasing his exceptional playmaking skills.

The match also saw Vital'O reduced to 10 men in the 13th minute after defender Amede Ndavyuse received a red card for deliberately handling the ball inside the penalty area while attempting to block a Zouzoua strike.

Later, in the 74th minute, Yakubu Uwimana was also sent off after receiving a second yellow card for a foul on Yanga's attacking midfielder Maxi Nzengeli, compounding Vital'O's difficulties.

Young Africans' dominant performance has set them up for a challenging but promising second-round clash against CBE FC.

Meanwhile, Simba will face Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya in the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup, with both teams vying for a spot in the group stage.

Simba will begin their campaign with an away match on September 13th, followed by the return leg at home on September 30th in Dar es Salaam. The aggregate winner of these two legs will advance to the Round of 16, where the format shifts from knockout to a more relaxed group stage.

Al Ahli Tripoli reached this stage after defeating Uhamiaji of Zanzibar with a 5-1 aggregate score. They won the first leg 2-0 and secured a 3-1 victory in the second leg, with both matches played in Libya, where they benefited from strong home support.