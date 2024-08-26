Tanzania: Economic Development Through Kizimkazi Festival

The Kizimkazi Festival serves as a vital development program for the South region of Zanzibar and the country at large, promoting economic growth through diverse activities that enhance entrepreneurship and tourism, while also empowering women and youth.

This was highlighted in a face to face assessment of the just ended festival with the Chief Executive of Showtime Company, Tanzania's premiere event management company, Mr Ibrahim Mitawi.

"The festival has become a fertile ground for socio economic development", said the event impresario.

Kizimkazi continues to dazzle pundits through its promotion of entrepreneurship and skills development.

This year the festival has provided over 500 young people with training in various sectors such as entrepreneurship, tourism, fishing, agriculture, and the arts.

This skill development equips them to start their own businesses or improve existing ones, fostering a culture of self-reliance and innovation.

Local business opportunities have been enhanced by attracting vendors, artisans, and local businesses to participate in the festival.

The event has created a marketplace for entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services. This not only boosts sales but also enhances their visibility and customer base.

The establishment of the festival tourism boosts attraction of both local and international tourists, Events like the Kizimkazi Festival highlight Zanzibar's rich cultural heritage, making it an attractive destination for cultural tourism. This helps to preserve local traditions while generating income from tourism-related activities.

The event manager praised these efforts by President Samiah Suluhu Hassan, whose individual vision led to the establishment of the festival in 2024. Twelve months later clear outcomes can be discerned.

The festival has increased the participation of women who often play a crucial role in local economies, and the festival provides them with a platform to showcase their crafts, culinary skills, and entrepreneurial ventures. "This visibility can lead to greater recognition and opportunities for women in business", noted Mr Ibrahim Mitawi.

Further, the festival facilitates networking among women entrepreneurs, allowing them to connect with potential partners, investors, and mentors, thereby enhancing their business prospects.

A similar outcome can be said of youth engagement through job creation, since by fostering entrepreneurship and attracting tourists, the festival indirectly creates job opportunities for young people in various sectors, including hospitality, event management, and entertainment.

In this exclusive interview Mr Ibrahim Mitawi from Showtime company Ltd noted that participating in the festival encourages civic responsibility and community engagement, fostering a sense of belonging and purpose.

He also praised government support for Infrastructure development enhanced by the Zanzibar government's commitment to resolving key socio-economic issues, such as electricity and water shortages, directly supporting the sustainability of local businesses.

By promoting the region's potential for investment, the festival encourages both local and foreign investment in underutilized resources, further boosting economic development. Indeed improved infrastructure enhances the overall business environment, making it conducive for both locals and investors.

The Kizimkazi Festival is more than just a cultural celebration; it is a comprehensive development program that stimulates economic growth in Zanzibar's South region. By fostering entrepreneurship, boosting tourism, and empowering women and youth, the festival plays a crucial role in driving socio-economic progress. The collaborative efforts of the government, local communities, and various stakeholders during the festival highlight its potential as a model for sustainable development in Zanzibar and beyond.