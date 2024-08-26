Tanzania: Tpdf Diamond Jubilee - Drumbeats, Guitar Riffs and a Groovy Celebration to Remember!

Drumbeats, guitar riffs, and stellar vocals took centre stage at the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF).

Known for their fierce dedication as the guardians of our nation, the TPDF decided to ring in their 60th anniversary with a celebration so grand that even the most stoic generals couldn't resist joining the revelry. Yes, you read that right.

The TPDF, in all their disciplined glory, swapped the battlefield for the dance floor and oh boy, was it a sight to behold!

The TPDF, or as it's known in Swahili, Jeshi la Wananchi wa Tanzania (JWTZ), was established on September 1, 1964. Rising from the colonial era King's African Rifles (KAR), they transformed into an entity not just about guard ing the nation, but about celebrating its culture with flair.

As the sun set on Msasani Beach, the festive atmosphere achieved a crescendo. Laughter and music blended seamlessly with the gentle sound of waves, creating a harmonious backdrop to a night that felt truly magical.

The TPDF had successfully shown another dimension to their disciplined force--one filled with colour, rhythm and unity.

This celebration wasn't just a token event; it was a heartfelt tribute to the TPDF's six decades of service. But even more, it symbolised a bright future where military precision meets cl tural vibrancy.

Seeing soldiers, usually so stoic and composed, letting loose and enjoying the festivities, left everyone with a renewed sense of pride and camaraderie.

Why the sudden shift from being all serious and military like? Well, it all started back in January 1964 when some fed-up soldiers from the Tanganyika Rifles, the KAR's younger sibling, decided they'd had enough of low pay and too many Brits in charge.

They threw a tantrum that could rival a toddler's, demanding Africanisation of the officer corps.

The Brits, being Brits, quickly helped calm things down (probably with a cup of tea and a firm "No, no, chaps"), leading to the birth of the TPDF.

But let's not dwell on the past. Fast forward to the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, where the TPDF decided that to mark their 60th birthday, they weren't just going to march around in uniforms. No sir!

They were going to have a cultural competition so grand that even the most battle-hard ened soldiers would have to loosen their belts and sway to the rhythm.

The mastermind behind this grand affair was none other than the Chief of Defence Forces, General Jacob John Mkunda.

Clearly, Afande CDF had an epiphany--probably while polishing his medals--that the usual military shindigs were just not going to cut it this time.

So, what did he do? He ordered a cultural competition, complete with all military entertainment units, to dazzle and entertain. Why not? This extravaganza wasn't just some sideshow.

No, it was a full-blown event, kicking off on August 19, 2024, at the Msasani Beach Club, which, let's be honest, is a far cry from the battlefield.

Imagine soldiers, who usually are all about discipline and duty, now grooving under the palm trees with the ocean breeze in their hair.

If that image doesn't tickle your fancy, I don't know what will. Leading the charge for this cultural coup was none other than music and poem buff Major General Msafiri Naziad Mkeremy, with Brigadier General Wema Laini Senzia as his trusty Vice Chair.

These two culturally enlightened soldiers and their committee made sure the event started with a bang--lit The lineup? Bindo Bakari, Richard Msimbe, Bengwe Simbi, Hassan Nzera, Hussein Mtamile, Fredrick Siame and Mhina Panduka "Toto Tundu."

Others were Mjusi erally and metaphorically. And who better to declare the competition open than Tanzania's very own former hip-hop star turned Deputy Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports, Hamisi Mwinjuma, aka Mwana FA. Talk about a career change!

Now, Mwana FA, being the cool cat that he is, didn't just stand there and cut a rib bon or end up with some boring stuff like that. Oh no.

The man grabbed the mic and jumped right into the action, belting out his old hits like he was back in the day before the whole "Mheshimiwa" title weighed him down. And the crowd?

They went wild! I mean, how often do you see a Deputy Minister drop some bars and then casually moonwalk off the stage?

But the fun didn't stop there. Veterans of Mwenge Jazz band, a group of seasoned musicians who once played for the army's Paselepa tunes, were there to show the young bucks how it's done.

Semboja, Bennovilla Anthony, Ramadhani Mapesa, Stephen Kaingilila Maufi, Shomari Ally and Mathey Joseph. These guys weren't just making music--they were schooling the audience on what real jazz sound is like. And if there was ever a moment to shout "Legends!", this was it.

And it wasn't just the Mwenge Jazz Veterans who brought the groove. The Uhamiaji (Immigration) and Police Jazz bands also turned up, not to arrest anyone, but to show off their musical chops.

The Police Jazz band even borrowed TPDF's vocalist Shukuru Majaliwa to cover for their former frontman, the late 'TX' Moshi William, who had retired to Msondo Ngoma.

As the night wore on, the competition heated up-- though, not literally, because the military keeps things on schedule.

By 9:45 PM, when most parties were just getting started, the event was already wrapping up. Because, let's face it, even when they're partying, the military can't shake off that discipline.

I mean, they had a strict end time of 10:00 PM, and by God, they were going to stick to it. But what a party it was!

From the opening number to the final note, the CDF Culture Competition to mark its Diamond Jubilee had managed to do what no one thought possible--they had reignited a passion for culture and music that had been missing for years.

And let's not forget Major General Mkeremy's grand plans for the future. Why? As if this year's bash wasn't enough, Major General Mkeremy hinted at even big ger things to come.

Next year, he said, they might just include other defence entities like Immigration, Prisons, Police, JKT and even the Fire Brigade.

Why not? Everyone deserves a chance to show off their dancing shoes. And if all goes well, 2026 could see civilians joining the fray. Talk about levelling the playing field! But that's not all.

The General has dreams--big ones. "Ultimately," he said with a twinkle in his eye, "we plan to make this an internation al affair, where groups from other countries will also be invited to compete."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Can you imagine? A global dance-off, military style! If that doesn't put Tanzania on the cultural map, I don't know what will. As the night drew to a close, it was clear that this wasn't just another military event. This was something special, something that had been missing for a long time.

Also read: Participation Trophies and Plot Twists: Tanzania's Unforgettable Paris 2024 Olympic

The TPDF had not only celebrated their history but had also rekindled a love for the culture that had been on the backburner for far too long.

Even John Kitime, the vet eran musician and Chief Judge of the competition couldn't help but express his joy.

"I am happy that the JWTZ have opened the doors for us to enter and restart our age-old zeal of appreciating culture and dance music," he said, probably while trying to hide his dancing shoes under the table.

And with that, a new era was born. An era where soldiers aren't just seen as guardians of the nation but also as guardians of culture where military discipline meets the rhythm of the drum and where generals swap their stern looks for a little shimmy on the dance floor.

So, next time you think of JEIWII, don't just picture them in their camouflage gear, marching in perfect formation. Picture them grooving under the stars, leading the way not just in defence, but in keeping our cultural flame burning bright.

Because if there's one thing we've learned from their Diamond Jubilee celebration, it's that the TPDF knows how to throw a party--a party that'll be remembered for the next 60 years!