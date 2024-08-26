East Africa: Tanzania, Japan for Stronger Ties

Tanzania and Japan have agreed to continue working closely to strengthen their existing relationship and cooperation for mutual benefits.

The two countries reached the agreement during a bilateral meeting held between the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Cosato Chumi and the Deputy State Minister of Japan Kyoto Tsuji, at his office in Tokyo.

The two leaders agreed to continue working closely to strengthen the existing bilateral relationship and cooperation for the mutual benefits.

Speaking during the meeting, Chumi expressed his gratitude to the Japanese government for its contribution to the Tanzania's development in various sectors, including infrastructure, investment, education and health.

He said Tanzania is committed to increasing trade and investment levels between the two countries, thereby fostering economic and social development for the mutual benefits.

In response, Tsuji reaffirmed Japan's readiness to continue collaborating with Tanzania and strengthening the existing relations for the benefit of both nations, adding that Japan would continue to partner with Tanzania and other African countries so as to expand trade with the African continent to help and facilitate development in the continent.

Chumi is in Japan to attend the 9th Ministerial level of Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) that started yesterday and ends today in Tokyo.